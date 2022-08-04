Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
I Have Never Given Twinkle A Chance To Fear Anything I do: Akshay Kumar

Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna is known for her sharp and witty statements in her columns and this side of her personality scares her husband Akshay Kumar. Recently, the actor joked on 'Koffee with Karan' that he is afraid of what she writes in her articles but when it comes to him, she has nothing to fear of. 

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 11:09 am

In an interview with The Times Of India, Akshay Kumar said that he only makes ‘homely, family-oriented films and added that “Rarely have my films got an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board. I have never given Twinkle a chance to fear anything I do.”

During his appearance on Koffee with Karan, Akshay revealed how he shows his support to Twinkle. “By just not saying anything to her. And whenever she writes something, just try to make her understand, don’t cross the line. Touch her feet and make her understand, don’t, it will cause problems. It takes about 2-3 hours to make her understand.” When Karan pointed out that Twinkle still goes ahead and does what she wants, Akshay said that she does “mellow down.”

Akshay had earlier spoken about how he and Twinkle have very different personalities but they makes sure not to interfere in others’ life. He said that he only offers his opinion about her articles when he asked to do so. “I don’t interfere with her life, she doesn’t interfere with mine,” he had told ANI. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitar

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's  next is 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Ram Setu'. 

