Eisha Singh: I Don't Say No To 'Bold' Scenes If Script Demands It

Eisha Singh: I Don't Say No To 'Bold' Scenes If Script Demands It

Eisha Singh
Updated: 04 Dec 2022 6:05 pm

TV actress Eisha Singh, who is known for her roles in shows such as 'Sirf Tum', 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed' and 'Ishq Subhan Allah', shares her views on doing bold content in web shows or films.

She says: "If the script demands it, then I will surely look forward to doing it, but only if I am comfortable doing that particular scene. I also don't have any barriers to saying no to the bold scenes. Rather than thinking about bold scenes in a negative way, I take it up in a positive manner where it's just a part of the script and nothing more."

She adds: "I have not noticed any such web show that is trying to grab the audience's attention just on the basis of its bold scenes and not with the content."

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Anubhav Sinha's latest ''Middle-Class Love', opens up on the kind of web shows she is looking forward to do mre in future.

Eisha says: "I would love to do something that I have not done before because now I want to explore my acting skills and look forward to doing some challenging roles. Most preferably, I would like to do a web show in the thriller genre because I want to do something that will push me out of my comfort zone in terms of acting."

Eisha Singh TV Actress
