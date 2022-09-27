Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan: We Need To Re-Look At Indian Treasure Of Mythology And Folklore

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', feels that India as a country is culturally very rich and has a treasure of folk tales and mythology that can act as a fodder to tell stories on the celluloid.

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 6:23 pm

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', feels that India as a country is culturally very rich and has a treasure of folk tales and mythology that can act as a fodder to tell stories on the celluloid.

The basic idea of 'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian mythological story of Vikram and Betaal.

Elaborating on the same, Hrithik said in an answer to IANS, "To take something like this that we have all heard in our childhood and create this entire story of 'Vikram Vedha' and to use it as a device, it's so sharp."

He further mentioned, "We have so many of such stories in our mythology and folklore. I think we need to re-look at this treasure, there's so much fodder in there from a storytelling point of view."

Director Pushkar of the film's director duo, Pushkar-Gayatri, added, "What intrigues us as directors is that our mythology or folklore majorly have no demarcation about who is wrong or right. As creators, it's refreshing to install the stories that are in the grey zone."

'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is set to release in theatres on September 30.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Film Actor Indian Actor Mythology Folklore Vikram Vedha Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan Radhika Apte Rohit Saraf Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK