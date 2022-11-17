Hrithik Roshan To Tiger Shroff To John Abraham – Best Action Heroes In Recent Times

Action stars have always been one of the most loved actors in Hindi cinema. People love to see their favourite stars stand up for what’s wrong and beat the hell out of the villain. It gives audiences a sense of sadistic pleasure and something that gives them escapism from their mundane real lives.

In the current times, Hindi cinema is witnessing action as a genre taking a new height. Larger-than-life canvas, high-octane action drama, and never-before-seen stunt sequences with a massive action hero in the lead - the thrill of watching an actioner right now is unmatched.

As these actors continue to entertain and enthral us with their massive action avatars, here's looking at Bollywood's best action heroes right now. Have a look:

After charming us with his action-packed role in ‘Malang’, Aditya Roy Kapur went bigger and better with ‘OM’. The film was an out-and-out actioner and did manage to set the tone for India's most desirable action hero to set the screens on fire. Even though the film didn’t manage to break records or create much stir at the box-office, ARK came out as a powerhouse for action movies.

From his debut Heropanti itself, Tiger Shroff has established himself as a leading action hero in the country. With a massive action drama 'Ganapath' in the pipeline, the craze around watching the actor rule the screens with his power-packed punches is running thick among the audience.

One can not have a list of action heroes with John Abraham! Over the years, the actor has created a niche in the genre. He was last seen in doing an action film in 'Attack' and then a semi-action film 'Ek Villain Returns'. He is gearing up for the ambitious project, 'Pathan' next, making him the most-talked-about actor.

Vicky Kaushal stunned the audience with his command of action sequences as an Army Officer in 'URI: The Surgical Strike'. Cine lovers are excited to watch more of him in the same space. While there isn't much out about 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', we hear it would feature him as a new larger avatar. To add to that, he will also be doing some action in his next, biopic on Sam Manekshaw.

Hrithik Roshan has been the lethal combo of good looks and a superior physique. To add to that when he flashes a punch, audiences just jump up in their seats wanting to see more and more. Whether it was ‘Bang Bang’ or ‘War’ or the upcoming ‘Fighter’, Hrithik Roshan has always pushed boundaries and made action films look sleek and sexy and have that Hollywood-ish touch.