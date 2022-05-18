Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Kannada Actress Chethana Raj Death: Hospital Charged For Negligence In The Plastic Surgery

Chethana developed complications during her plastic surgery, which cost her life.

Updated: 18 May 2022 1:34 pm

Kannada television actress Chethana Raj, reportedly died during plastic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. On May 16, the actress was brought to the hospital for a liposuction procedure that allegedly went awry and cost her life. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the hospital has been charged by the authorities. Raj's parents had previously claimed that the hospital's carelessness was to blame for their daughter's death. 

"I asked my daughter not to go through any surgery" Raj's father, told ANI. “She had some complications during the operation and the hospital staff informed my wife that she has a problem with breathing. We shifted her to some other hospital where the doctors declared her dead” he added.

Raj was apparently transferred to Kade Hospital since the cosmetic hospital lacked an ICU, but the hospital's physicians said she was brought dead. Dr Sandeep V, the hospital's ICU Intensivist, filed an FIR with the police station, alleging that someone barged into the ICU and endangered the security. 

A doctor allegedly hurried her to the hospital and 'threatening' everyone to treat her the way he wanted, according to a complaint filed by Dr V, an ICU intensivist at the Kaade Hospital. He further reported that the victim had no pulse and that he attempted CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) for 45 minutes but had no reaction. He assumed she had been brought dead.

"We strongly object to this kind of behaviour by these doctors and if necessary we may decide to file a report against them. This report is sent to you to bring to your notice that this incident does not appear normal"The complaint continued.

