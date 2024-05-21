Art & Entertainment

‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Cannes 2024 Premiere: Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner And More Clicked

Kevin Costner’s latest project, ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ features an ensemble cast including Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone and more. Ahead of its release in theatres on June 28, the Civil War-era Western had its premiere at the Cannes 2024, and the red carpet event saw Alejandro Edda, Hayes Costner, Jena Malone, Georgia MacPhail, Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner, Ella Hunt, and Wase Chief, among others in attendance.

Cannes 2024 Horizon- An American Saga Red Carpet | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Alejandro Edda, from left, Hayes Costner, Jena Malone, Georgia MacPhail, Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner, Ella Hunt, and Wase Chief pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Sienna Miller and Marlowe Sturridge
Sienna Miller and Marlowe Sturridge | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Sienna Miller, left, and Marlowe Sturridge pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Marina Ruy Barbosa
Marina Ruy Barbosa | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Marina Ruy Barbosa poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Jena Malone
Jena Malone | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Jena Malone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Michelle Yeoh poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Alejandro Edda
Alejandro Edda | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Alejandro Edda poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Amy Jackson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Candice Swanepoel poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Lily Costner, Hayes Costner, Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Cayden Wyatt Costner, and Annie Costner
Lily Costner, Hayes Costner, Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Cayden Wyatt Costner, and Annie Costner | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Lily Costner, from left, Hayes Costner, Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Cayden Wyatt Costner, and Annie Costner pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Georgia MacPhail, Sienna Miller and Wase Chief
Georgia MacPhail, Sienna Miller and Wase Chief | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Georgia MacPhail, from left, Sienna Miller and Wase Chief pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Abbey Lee
Abbey Lee | Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Abbey Lee poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Im Yoon-ah
Im Yoon-ah | Photo by Andreea Alexandru/Invision/AP

Im Yoon-ah poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver | Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Josephine Skriver poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Kim Hnizdo
Kim Hnizdo | Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Kim Hnizdo poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Horizon: An American Saga' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

