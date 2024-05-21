Art & Entertainment

‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Cannes 2024 Premiere: Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner And More Clicked

Kevin Costner’s latest project, ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ features an ensemble cast including Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone and more. Ahead of its release in theatres on June 28, the Civil War-era Western had its premiere at the Cannes 2024, and the red carpet event saw Alejandro Edda, Hayes Costner, Jena Malone, Georgia MacPhail, Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner, Ella Hunt, and Wase Chief, among others in attendance.