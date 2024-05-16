‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Teaser Review: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding Mix-Up Promises To Be Hilarious

‘You’re Cordially Invited’ revolves around a woman (Reese Witherspoon) planning her sister’s perfect wedding and the father (Will Ferrell) of a young bride-to-be. The two find out that they are double booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Carolina coast. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and the cast of characters begin to face their own insecurities learning more about themselves. Will the weddings eventually happen peacefully? Well, you’ll have to see it to believe it.