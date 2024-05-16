Hollywood

‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Teaser Review: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding Mix-Up Promises To Be Hilarious

Amazon Prime Video is here with its latest comedy flick, ‘You’re Cordially Invited’. The teaser of the same was released recently and it has taken people on social media by surprise. Check it out right here.

A Still From ‘You’re Cordially Invited’
A Still From ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Amazon Prime Video is here with its latest comedy flick, ‘You’re Cordially Invited’. The teaser of the same was released recently and it has taken people on social media by surprise. The pairing of Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon is so fresh and their approach to comedy-duel is so rejuvenating that you’re sucked into the film with just a small teaser.

Check out the teaser right here:

‘You’re Cordially Invited’ revolves around a woman (Reese Witherspoon) planning her sister’s perfect wedding and the father (Will Ferrell) of a young bride-to-be. The two find out that they are double booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Carolina coast. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and the cast of characters begin to face their own insecurities learning more about themselves. Will the weddings eventually happen peacefully? Well, you’ll have to see it to believe it.

What’s so interesting about ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ is the brilliant comic timing of both Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. While Will Ferrell is known for his comic genius but to see Reese Witherspoon match him toe-to-toe in landing the punches and one-liners is fantastic. Also, the film promises to be filled with some awesome exotic locations, which means that the cinematography has to be brilliant.

Overall, ‘You’re Cordially Invites’ seems to be the perfect start of a summer wedding season with so much hilarity and chaos happening at one go. The film is set to release on January 30, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you excited to see Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon go at it? Share your thoughts with us.

