Why Chris Pine ‘Hated’ Working As Restaurant Host Before Becoming A Star

Actor Chris Pine once worked at a restaurant before finding success in Hollywood. However, he has now shared that he hated it and wasn't a "people person" at the time.

"I was a host at a restaurant and just hated it. Could not have hated it anymore. I was not a people person. It was all about just getting work," Pine told Business Insider.

The actor did admit, though, that he didn't really watch a lot of his earlier movies, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When asked if he would ever watch his own films on television, Pine replied: "I mean, not a chance. And that's for most of my films."

