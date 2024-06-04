‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Plunge Yourself Into The Enduring Legacy Of The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

While the ‘Star Wars’ franchise has frequently concentrated on the light side of the Force, ‘The Acolyte’ promises to dive deeply into the secrets of the dark side. Set against the background of a tumultuous galaxy, the series will investigate the birth of the Sith and the schemes of those who desire to harness the might of the dark side for their own advantage. Prepare to experience the temptation and peril of the dark side like never before.