‘Shōgun’: Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Rejoice The Global Success With A Screening In Los Angeles – View Pics

For the unversed, ‘Shōgun’ follows the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds: John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him; Lord Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals; and Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, who must prove her value and allegiance.