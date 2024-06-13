‘Shōgun’: Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Rejoice The Global Success With A Screening In Los Angeles – View Pics

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks produced ‘Shōgun’ has garnered a tremendous response from audiences as it was streamed online in the past couple of months. The show’s success prompted people to expect that soon there’s going to be a second part to the web series.
‘Shōgun’ is based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel, which was earlier adapted as a 1980 miniseries. The ensemble cast includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Tommy Bastow, and Fumi Nikaido. Despite being an American series, the cast is largely Japanese, and the majority of the conversation is in Japanese.
For the unversed, ‘Shōgun’ follows the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds: John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him; Lord Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals; and Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, who must prove her value and allegiance.
James Clavell’s ‘Shōgun’ is historical fiction. The character of Blackthorne is partially based on the actual English explorer William Adams, who in Japan ascended to become a samurai under Tokugawa Ieyasu, a strong daimyō who subsequently became the founder and first shōgun of the Tokugawa Shogunate. Ieyasu is the foundation for the character of Yoshii Toranaga.
The makers of ‘Shōgun’ kept an FYC screening of the popular series at the Directors Guild Of America In Los Angeles. The cast and crew was present at the event. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:
