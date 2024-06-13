Hollywood

‘Shōgun’: Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Rejoice The Global Success With A Screening In Los Angeles – View Pics

The makers of ‘Shōgun’ kept an FYC screening of the popular series at the Directors Guild Of America In Los Angeles. The cast and crew was present at the event. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event.

Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks produced ‘Shōgun’ has garnered a tremendous response from audiences as it was streamed online in the past couple of months. The show’s success prompted people to expect that soon there’s going to be a second part to the web series.

‘Shōgun’ is based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel, which was earlier adapted as a 1980 miniseries. The ensemble cast includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Tommy Bastow, and Fumi Nikaido. Despite being an American series, the cast is largely Japanese, and the majority of the conversation is in Japanese.

For the unversed, ‘Shōgun’ follows the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds: John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him; Lord Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals; and Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, who must prove her value and allegiance.

James Clavell’s ‘Shōgun’ is historical fiction. The character of Blackthorne is partially based on the actual English explorer William Adams, who in Japan ascended to become a samurai under Tokugawa Ieyasu, a strong daimyō who subsequently became the founder and first shōgun of the Tokugawa Shogunate. Ieyasu is the foundation for the character of Yoshii Toranaga.

The makers of ‘Shōgun’ kept an FYC screening of the popular series at the Directors Guild Of America In Los Angeles. The cast and crew was present at the event. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:

1. Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai
Anna Sawai Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Actor Anna Sawai poses at an FYC screening of the FX series ‘Shogun’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

2. Tadanobu Asano

Tadanobu Asano
Tadanobu Asano Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Actor Tadanobu Asano waves to photographers at an FYC screening of the FX series ‘Shogun’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

3. Hiroyuki Sanada

Hiroyuki Sanada
Hiroyuki Sanada Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Actor Hiroyuki Sanada poses at an FYC screening of the FX series ‘Shogun’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

4. Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano

Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano
Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Actor Anna Sawai, center, reacts after her fellow ‘Shogun’ cast members Hiroyuki Sanada, left, and Tadanobu Asano sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her at an FYC screening of the FX series at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

5. Tadanobu Asano

Tadanobu Asano
Tadanobu Asano Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Actor Tadanobu Asano poses at an FYC screening of the FX series ‘Shogun’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

6. Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai
Anna Sawai Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

Actor Anna Sawai poses at an FYC screening of the FX series ‘Shogun’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

7. Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano

Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano
Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Photo: Chris Pizzello
info_icon

From left, cast members Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano pose together at an FYC screening of the FX series ‘Shogun’ at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  2. Reasi Bus Attack: 50 detained For Questioning In major Crackdown
  3. Outlook News Wrap June 13: NEET Re-Exam On June 23, PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit, Massive Blast In Nagpur Factory And More
  4. Govt Re-Appoints Ajit Doval As NSA, PK Mishra As Principal Secretary To PM
  5. Delhi's Summer Action Plan To control air pollution to come into effect from June 15: Gopal Rai
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap's Lived Experiences Help Him Lend Realism To Roles: 'Bad Cop' Director Aditya Datt
  2. Khloe Kardashian Wants Sister Kendall Jenner To Go Wild With Sex And Tequila
  3. Miley Cyrus Is ‘Not Very Active' In Friendships With Other Entertainers
  4. 'Bigg Boss 16' Star Tina Datta Wows Fans In Indo-Western Outfit, Braided Half Updo & Bindi
  5. Cinema Must Tap India's Folklore & Fables For Compelling Stories, Says Mona Singh
Sports News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: Good News - Covers Are Off And Umpires Are Inspecting the Pitch
  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Delayed In Kingstown Due To Rain
  3. Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon, To Prepare For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon
  5. Georgia At UEFA Euro 2024: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Says GEO Are Ready To 'Write A New Page Of History'
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  2. McDonald's Skips Grimace's Birthday Celebration In US Leaving Fans Disappointed: Where's The Iconic Shake In 2024?
  3. Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit
  4. Joey Chestnut Vs. Takeru Kobayashi: World Record Holders To Come Face-To-Face On Netflix’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
  5. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know