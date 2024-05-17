‘Reunion’ Trailer Review: Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev Come Up With A Wild High School Ride Of Twists And Turns

From the looks of it, Nina Dobrev seems to have come up with another kickass performance, and this time she has the likes of Billy Magnussen and Lil Rel Howrey to add to the craziness. The fun of high school reunions is definitely something that’s clearly visible in the trailer, and the way things can go wrong is also pretty evident. What’s going to keep you hooked is that you’ll end up picturing yourself in the midst of your high school buddies and think about what you guys would have done had you’ll been in the same situation. It’s always a kickass concept when you are able to get the audience to picture themselves as one of the characters in the film, and that’s exactly what ‘Reunion’ is able to achieve.