‘Reunion’ Trailer Review: Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Nina Dobrev Come Up With A Wild High School Ride Of Twists And Turns

Who doesn’t like a great high school reunion story of friends? But what if the high school reunion turns out to be filled with numerous twists and turns with people ending up dead and others locked up in the middle of nowhere? Well, ‘Reunion’ is here to give you exactly that. The film has been garnering great feedback from audiences ever since the trailer was released and promises to be a wild high school ride.
Starring Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock, Nina Dobrev, Chance Crawford and many others, ‘Reunion’ is all set to leave you wanting for more. Check out the trailer of the film right here:
For the unversed, the story revolves around Lil Rel Howery (‘Get Out’), Billy Magnussen (‘Game Night’), and Jillian Bell (’22 Jump Street’) who come together for a wild ride of twists and turns where a high school reunion gets cut short by murder. Trapped in a snowbound mansion, they race to uncover which one of their old classmates is the killer before they’re all iced out for good. Also starring Jamie Chung (‘Grown Ups’), Michael Hitchcock (‘Veep’) with Nina Dobrev (‘Sick Girl’) and Chace Crawford (‘Gossip Girl’), the film is going to be available to buy on Digital Friday.
From the looks of it, Nina Dobrev seems to have come up with another kickass performance, and this time she has the likes of Billy Magnussen and Lil Rel Howrey to add to the craziness. The fun of high school reunions is definitely something that’s clearly visible in the trailer, and the way things can go wrong is also pretty evident. What’s going to keep you hooked is that you’ll end up picturing yourself in the midst of your high school buddies and think about what you guys would have done had you’ll been in the same situation. It’s always a kickass concept when you are able to get the audience to picture themselves as one of the characters in the film, and that’s exactly what ‘Reunion’ is able to achieve.
‘Reunion’ releases on June 28.