‘Presumed Innocent’ Teaser Review: Love Isn’t What People Tell You That It Is – Jake Gyllenhaal’s Murder Mystery Hooks You On

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in and executive produces ‘Presumed Innocent’. It is an eight-part limited series from David E. Kelley and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, Kingston Rumi Southwick, and Elizabeth Marvel round out the star-studded cast.
‘Presumed Innocent’, which will release on Apple TV+, has created a furor online as a glimpse of the teaser has gotten people excited for a gripping murder mystery. With just a minute of the show being shown, people have already started making their assumptions about who the killer could be and what the thriller would be like to watch. Check out the teaser right here:
Now doesn’t that draw you in? ‘Presumed Innocent’s teaser hooks you on from the word on. Jake Gyllenhaal’s screen presence is one of the prime reasons for the same, but more so, it’s the way the story unfolds, which makes for a terrific watch. The way the teaser begins by the dialogue ‘Love isn’t what people tell you that it is’ hits you hard and makes you want to watch more. The show promises to show a new meaning of love, which might be strikingly different from what people usually define it as.
Based on Scott Turow’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the compelling series follows the brutal murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when top deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) is accused of the crime. The story delves into obsession, sex, politics, and the strength and boundaries of love as the accused tries to keep his family and marriage intact.
‘Presumed Innocent’ is produced by Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in conjunction with Warner Bros. Television, for whom Bad Robot has an overall agreement. Abrams and Rachel Rush Rich are executive producers for Bad Robot. Kelley serves as showrunner and executive producer for David E. Kelley Productions, which also includes Matthew Tinker. Dustin Thomason, Sharr White, and Jake Gyllenhaal all serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson will co-executive produce. Anne Sewitsky is the executive producer and director of the first two episodes as well as episode eight, while Emmy Award-winner Greg Yaitanes is the executive producer and director of episodes 3-7.
Jake Gyllenhaal has been on a high after the sleeper success of ‘Road House’. With ‘Presumed Innocent’ he is definitely getting into a much more intense and darker zone that we have seen him go on the recent past. Will the show be able to live up to the hype that it’s already created? Only time will tell.
‘Presumed Innocent’ releases on June 12.