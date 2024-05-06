‘Presumed Innocent’ Teaser Review: Love Isn’t What People Tell You That It Is – Jake Gyllenhaal’s Murder Mystery Hooks You On

Now doesn’t that draw you in? ‘Presumed Innocent’s teaser hooks you on from the word on. Jake Gyllenhaal’s screen presence is one of the prime reasons for the same, but more so, it’s the way the story unfolds, which makes for a terrific watch. The way the teaser begins by the dialogue ‘Love isn’t what people tell you that it is’ hits you hard and makes you want to watch more. The show promises to show a new meaning of love, which might be strikingly different from what people usually define it as.