Banita Sandhu is seen in the first episode of ‘Bridgerton Season 3.’ Described by Lady Whistledown as highly desirable, her character adds to the excitement among Indian fans of the show. She is shown looking for a husband who shares her love for poetry and ignites butterflies in her stomach upon first sight. She plays the role of an Indian-origin woman in London. While her appearance has pleased her fans, she does not have much to do in the series. She will be sharing the screen with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. Fans of the actor took to social media to express their surprise.