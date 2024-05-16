Hollywood

'October' Actor Banita Sandhu Joins 'Bridgerton Season 3' As Miss Malhotra

Banita Sandhu is playing the role of Miss Malhotra in 'Bridgerton Season 3.' The first part of the third season is available to stream on Netflix.

X
Banita Sandhu Photo: X
info_icon

After keeping fans on their toes for almost two years, the third season of ‘Bridgerton’ is finally here. The show is available to stream on Netflix. The makers have decided to launch the third season in two parts. As the first part is now streaming online, fans could not help but notice Banita Sandhu in the show playing the role of Miss Malhotra.

Banita Sandhu is seen in the first episode of ‘Bridgerton Season 3.’ Described by Lady Whistledown as highly desirable, her character adds to the excitement among Indian fans of the show. She is shown looking for a husband who shares her love for poetry and ignites butterflies in her stomach upon first sight. She plays the role of an Indian-origin woman in London. While her appearance has pleased her fans, she does not have much to do in the series. She will be sharing the screen with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. Fans of the actor took to social media to express their surprise.

‘Bridgerton Season 3’ is expected to revolve around the blossoming romance between Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton). Their journey from friends to lovers promises to be a captivating slow burn. While the first part is available to stream now, the second part of the third season will be released in June this year.

The actor shot to fame when she appeared in ‘October’ alongside Varun Dhawan. However, she took a break from acting post that and moved to London to complete her studies. On the work front, Sandhu was last seen in AP Dhillon’s music video – ‘With You.’ She was also seen in ‘Sardar Udham’ where she shared the screen with Vicky Kaushal.  

