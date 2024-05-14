Hollywood

'Megalopolis' Teaser Review: Adam Driver Attempts To Create A Utopian Society In This Francis Ford Coppola Directorial

Starring Adam Driver, the teaser of 'Megalopolis' was unveiled recently. This Francis Ford Coppola directorial is set to release in theatres this year.

YouTube
A still from 'Megalopolis' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After a wait of almost 40 years, Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project is almost here. In an earlier interview, ‘The Godfather’ director revealed that it took him four decades to produce this sci-fi because he decided to pay for the production from his pockets. Recently, the director unveiled the teaser of the film, and it has already become the talk of the town.

The 1:31 minute-long teaser trailer of ‘Megalopolis’ opens with a shot of the New York skyline. It shows how the city has been reduced to rubble after it was hit by a catastrophe. As the trailer progresses, it introduces the audience to architect Cesar Catilina (played by Adam Driver). The conflict between him and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito) will form the bulk of this drama. The architect looks forward to progression, while the latter wants to stick to the regressive status.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Megalopolis’ here.

The cinematography of ‘Megalopolis’ is the star of the trailer. The visuals are breathtaking, and it will simply stun you. On the other hand, the way the glitz and glamour that blends Roman elements with modern-day America is impressive. Adam Driver packs a powerful performance and it is difficult to get your eyes away from him and his dialogue delivery. Reacting to the trailer of the film, one fan said, “Looks to be his most ambitious film since Apocalypse Now, definitely going to support it at the cinema.” A second fan commented, “It looks like a visual spectacle that is distinctly Francis Ford Coppola, fulfilling the promise that Rumble Fish could only hint at! Amazing! Really looking forward to this film!” A third fan wrote, “This looks like a visual wonder. If we don't support this film, Mr. Coppola will have sold his vineyard in vain. I'm beyond excited.”

Starring Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Dustin Hoffman, and Giancarlo Esposito in key roles, ‘Megalopolis’ is set to release in theatres this year.  

