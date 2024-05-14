The cinematography of ‘Megalopolis’ is the star of the trailer. The visuals are breathtaking, and it will simply stun you. On the other hand, the way the glitz and glamour that blends Roman elements with modern-day America is impressive. Adam Driver packs a powerful performance and it is difficult to get your eyes away from him and his dialogue delivery. Reacting to the trailer of the film, one fan said, “Looks to be his most ambitious film since Apocalypse Now, definitely going to support it at the cinema.” A second fan commented, “It looks like a visual spectacle that is distinctly Francis Ford Coppola, fulfilling the promise that Rumble Fish could only hint at! Amazing! Really looking forward to this film!” A third fan wrote, “This looks like a visual wonder. If we don't support this film, Mr. Coppola will have sold his vineyard in vain. I'm beyond excited.”