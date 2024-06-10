Hollywood

Matthew McConaughey Celebrates 12th Anniversary With Wife Camila Alves, Shares Sweet PDA Photo

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated 12 years of marital bliss.

Actor Matthew McConaughey
Actor Matthew McConaughey Photo: X
info_icon

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey celebrated 12 years of marital bliss.

Matthew (54) marked the special occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post — which Camila later shared on her own Instagram page, reports ‘People’ magazine. The post featured a photo of the actor kissing his wife on the forehead, wearing a cowboy hat and jean jacket.

"Thank you", he captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#happyanniversary”. As per ‘People’, Matthew and Camila, a model and entrepreneur, first met in 2006 at a club. The actor had earlier revealed that it was love at first sight for him. "Out of the corner of my eye, this sort of aqua-green figure went floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me," the Oscar winner said at the time, recalling the moment he and Brazilian-born Camila met.

He told ‘People’: "My eyes went up and I remember what came out of my mouth. I didn’t say, 'Who is that?' I went, 'What is that?'. 'This is not the kind of woman you call over across the room, McConaughey. Get your ass out of your chair and go get her’. Which I did.” The pair welcomed son Levi on July 7, 2008, and daughter Vida on January 3, 2010, before they tied the knot in 2012, in a three-day-long ceremony held at their Austin, Texas, home.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement
  2. Suresh Gopi, BJP’s Only MP In Kerala, Quitting Cabinet? Confusion Mounts; Minister Denies
  3. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: NCP Leader Praful Patel Rejects BJP's Offer To Make Him Minister Of State
  4. BJP's Amit Malviya Sues RSS Member In Rs 10 Cr Defamation Case Over 'False' Sexual Exploitation Charges
  5. Maldives President Muizzu Sits Next To PM Modi At President’s Banquet
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan To Begin 'Sikandar' Shoot On June 18 With Aerial Action Sequence
  2. Why ‘Gullak’ Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta Saved Helly Shah’s Contact In Phone Book As 'Helly Sprouts'
  3. Hrithik Roshan Unveils Trailer Of Acting Coach Vinod Rawat’s Film 'Pushtaini'
  4. Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Her 'Daldal' Character Is A Super Achiever, Glass-Ceiling Breaker
  5. Noor Malabika Das Dies At 32: ‘The Trial’ Actress Reportedly Commits Suicide
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 WC 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane Lands In West Indies, Set To Join Nepal Squad Soon
  2. NBA Finals, Game 2: Celtics Beat Mavericks 105-98, Take 2-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Shastri Awards Best Fielder Award To Rishabh Pant - Here's Why
  5. ARG Vs ECU: Di Maria Scores Winner As World Champs Win - In Pics
World News
  1. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  2. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  3. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
  4. San Francisco's First 'Free Food Market' Lets Shoppers Walk Out Without Paying
  5. Indian Man Shot Dead In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt News LIVE: PM Signs First File After Assuming Office; All Eyes On Cabinet Portfolio Announcement
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time