The trailer of ‘Longlegs’ will definitely run a chill down your spine. While the makers did not reveal much in the trailer, they will keep you glued with jarring visuals that will keep you hooked. The trailer did not reveal much about the plot or the killer, but it gave you enough clues to make you want to watch the film. The best part of the trailer was that the makers chose to use Nicholas Cage’s voice to add to the tension. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “The decision to never actually show Nicolas Cage in the trailer but only using his bone-chilling voice is absolutely intriguing... The most mesmerizing horror trailer I've seen since Hereditary.” A second fan wrote, “Now this is how you make a trailer that's full of movie clips but doesn't give the story away.” A third fan commented, “This might be the best marketing for a horror film since the original Blair Witch Project. This is how you generate excitement for your film!”