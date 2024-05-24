Hollywood

'Longlegs' Trailer Review: Nicholas Cage Will Give You Sleepless Nights As He Turns Into A Deadly Serial Killer

The trailer of 'Longlegs' is here. The horror flick is set to release on July 12.

A still from 'Longlegs' Photo: YouTube
Following a series of mysterious teasers and eerie promotional images on social media, the official trailer for Oz Perkins's highly anticipated film ‘Longlegs’ has finally been released. The trailer is being touted as one of the scariest films to release this summer and it has already started trending on social media.

The trailer of ‘Longlegs’ opens with a shot of a woman working at her desk. The woman is interrupted by the loud banging of a door and a voice that says, “Cuckoo.” The story revolves around a woman FBI agent who is assigned to investigate the case of a serial killer. As the agent tries to unravel the case, she comes across paranormal activities, blasphemous names, and several puzzles that she has to solve to uncover the mystery.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Longlegs’ here.’

The trailer of ‘Longlegs’ will definitely run a chill down your spine. While the makers did not reveal much in the trailer, they will keep you glued with jarring visuals that will keep you hooked. The trailer did not reveal much about the plot or the killer, but it gave you enough clues to make you want to watch the film. The best part of the trailer was that the makers chose to use Nicholas Cage’s voice to add to the tension. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “The decision to never actually show Nicolas Cage in the trailer but only using his bone-chilling voice is absolutely intriguing... The most mesmerizing horror trailer I've seen since Hereditary.” A second fan wrote, “Now this is how you make a trailer that's full of movie clips but doesn't give the story away.” A third fan commented, “This might be the best marketing for a horror film since the original Blair Witch Project. This is how you generate excitement for your film!” 

Starring Maika Monroe, Nicholas Cage, Alicia Witt, Blair Underwood, Lisa Chandler, Erin Boyes, Dakota Daulby, Kiernan Shipka, and Vanessa Walsh, ‘Longlegs’ is written and directed by Osgood Perkins. The film is set to release in theatres on July 12.

