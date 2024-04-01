Jason Statham To Nina Dobrev To Nicholas Cage – Titles To Watch On Lionsgate Play This April

He’s going to burn this place to the ground! Jason Statham is back and ‘hotter’ than ever. ‘The Beekeeper’, an action-connoisseur is here with another power-packed film to keep fans at the edge of their seats. ‘The Hunger Games’ darling - Josh Hutcherson also showcases his not-so-chocolate boy side as the ‘unhinged’ Derek Danforth in this adrenaline fuelled thriller. Directed by David Ayer, ‘The Beekeeper’ follows Adam Clay, on a road to vengeance when someone close to him is exploited by. However, as the plot unfolds, we learn that Clay’s not just good at extracting honey.