Jason Statham To Nina Dobrev To Nicholas Cage – Titles To Watch On Lionsgate Play This April

Josh Hutcherson, Nina Dobrev, Jamie Dornan and Nicholas Cage, this April is packed with your favourite stars. From bone chilling thrillers to power-packed action, Lionsgate Play brings you a medley of entertainment that is sure to leave you wanting more. Catch Jason Statham in his true element as he plays the grey-shaded protagonist in ‘The Beekeeper’ and marvel at Nicholas Cage’s genius as he embodies the man of everyone’s dreams, like literally, in ‘Dream Scenario’.
A blend of all things new and fun, Lionsgate Play has an April you wouldn’t want to miss:
1. ‘The Bricklayer’ (April 5)
Spies, guns and international crime, ‘The Bricklayer’ has it all. Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev star in this game of cat and mouse, as a rogue insurgent threatens international peace. Following an assassination of a foreign national, a retired operative with a checkered past must step up and lock in to clear his ex-agency’s name, digging up threats from his old life in the process. Can he face his demons and save his agency or will he be consumed by them, allowing international chaos to follow?
2. ‘Dream Scenario’ (April 19)
If it has Nicholas Cage, you know it is good. The Hollywood legend stars in ‘Dream Scenario’, a one-of-a-kind story of a hapless family man who finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. Embroiled in fame, he revels as people love talking about him. Things quickly take a turn for the worse as those dreams turn into nightmares, causing public outrage. He must navigate his precarious situation as if life depends on it, because it just might.
3. ‘The Beekeeper’ (April 26)
He’s going to burn this place to the ground! Jason Statham is back and ‘hotter’ than ever. ‘The Beekeeper’, an action-connoisseur is here with another power-packed film to keep fans at the edge of their seats. ‘The Hunger Games’ darling - Josh Hutcherson also showcases his not-so-chocolate boy side as the ‘unhinged’ Derek Danforth in this adrenaline fuelled thriller. Directed by David Ayer, ‘The Beekeeper’ follows Adam Clay, on a road to vengeance when someone close to him is exploited by. However, as the plot unfolds, we learn that Clay’s not just good at extracting honey.
4. ‘Tokyo Vice 2’ (Episode 10 - Series Finale) (April 5)
In the electrifying second season of ‘Tokyo Vice’, Ansel Elgort steps into the shoes of a daring Western journalist navigating the underworld of Tokyo. Tasked with taking on one of the city’s most formidable crime bosses, Elgort’s character dives headfirst into a gripping tale of journalistic courage and criminal intrigue. Joined by an ensemble cast that includes Koshi Uehara, Ken Watanabe and Rachel Keller, ‘Tokyo Vice 2’ promises a relentless pursuit of truth. So gear up for this captivating series that’s as intense as the Tokyo nights.
5. ‘Hightown 3’ (April 12)
‘Hightown’ is back and better than ever. Set in the world of beautiful but bleak Cape Cod, one woman's journey to sobriety is overshadowed by a murder investigation dragging her into its fold. Featuring Monica Raymund, Riley Voelkel and Atkins Estimond, the third season of this emphatic show sees emotions run high as the stakes run higher.
6. ‘The Tourist’ (April 19)
Jamie Dornan never looked better with a beard and ‘The Tourist’ is proof of that. Set in the Australian outback, The Tourist sees Dornan wake up with no memory. Lost without a clue of his identity, he must use his surroundings to rediscover himself before his shady past catches up to him. Starring alongside Jamie Dornan is Danielle Macdonald and Greg Larsen in pivotal roles.
Which one are you most excited about? Share your thoughts with us.