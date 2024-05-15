Hollywood

'Longing' Trailer Review: Richard Gere-Diane Kruger Pack Powerful Performances In This Suspense Drama

Starring Richard Gere, Suzanne Clément, and Diane Kruger, the trailer of ‘Longing’ is here. The movie will be released in theatres on June 7.

YouTube
Richard Gere in 'Longing' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After sharing the screen in ‘The Benefactor’ in 2015, Richard Gere and Diane Kruger are set to share the screen once again. This powerful on-screen couple has been roped in for ‘Longing.’ The trailer of this upcoming drama has been released by the makers. The trailer has already started making waves on social media and fans cannot wait to see these two dynamic actors on screen once again.

The 2:10 minute long trailer of ‘Longing’ opens with a shot of Daniel (played by Richard Gere) meeting his former girlfriend, Rachel (played by Suzanne Clement). During the meeting, Rachel tells him about her son, Allen, whom she shared with him, but she never told him about it. She reveals that Allen has passed away. Daniel tries to cope with the loss and also tries to know more about his son. As the mysteries unravel, he meets Alice (played by Diane Kruger) – Allen’s teacher. Allen had a crush on his teacher, but as the story progresses the skeletons start to come out of the closet.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Longing’ here.

It is a treat to look at Richard Gere on the screen. The actor has packed yet another powerful performance in ‘Longing.’ From the looks of the trailer, Diane Kruger’s character arc will also be interesting to witness. The film is an English remake of an Israeli film. It will be interesting to see how the makers have adapted it for the Western audience. Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “I've always liked Richard Gere as an actor. I'll be checking this out.” A second fan wrote, “This film looks really intense and compelling to watch.” A third fan commented, “Definitely gonna watch this. Something different from the usual, but still well made.”

Starring Richard Gere, Suzanne Clément, and Diane Kruger, ‘Longing’ has been directed by Savi Gabizon. The movie will be released in theatres on June 7.

