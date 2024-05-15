Hollywood

Jonathan Bailey Confirms Playing The Lead Role In New 'Jurassic World' Movie After Teasing Fans On Social Media

Jonathan Bailey has confirmed that he will be starring in the new 'Jurassic World' movie. The movie is set to release in 2025.

Instagram
Jonathan Bailey Photo: Instagram
Best known for his role in ‘Bridgerton’, Jonathan Bailey made news when it was reported that he is being considered for the reboot of ‘Jurassic World.’ While his fans waited with bated breath for more updates, the actor has now confirmed the news. Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, Jonathan Bailey shared this update and also revealed some interesting bits about his role.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, Jonathan Bailey mentioned how ‘obsessed’ he was with the ride at Jurassic World. The actor had recently shared a picture of him seated on the rollercoaster on Instagram. He said, “I was obsessed with the Jurassic World ride, and (the tour guide) must have thought it was a bit weird, but we went around once, and then, at the end of it, he said, ‘Do you want to go on your own?’ And I was like, ‘…Yeah.” He added, “So we did it and I gave him a printout of (the photo).”

Take a look at the post shared by Jonathan Bailey here.

Fans of the actor believe that he subtly confirmed his role in the reboot. The post fetched over 199K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “WHATTTTT ARE YOU TRYING TO TELL US ????” A second fan wrote, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN.” A third fan commented, “Honestly, the best way to say you’ll be in the next Jurassic World.” Additionally, the actor also said, “I mean, it’s mind-blowing, and it’s brilliant.” He mentioned that he was asked to keep the news about his role a secret for around a month.”

Directed by Gareth Edwards, ‘Jurassic World’ is set to release in 2025. The movie has been written by David Koepp.

