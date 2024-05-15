Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, Jonathan Bailey mentioned how ‘obsessed’ he was with the ride at Jurassic World. The actor had recently shared a picture of him seated on the rollercoaster on Instagram. He said, “I was obsessed with the Jurassic World ride, and (the tour guide) must have thought it was a bit weird, but we went around once, and then, at the end of it, he said, ‘Do you want to go on your own?’ And I was like, ‘…Yeah.” He added, “So we did it and I gave him a printout of (the photo).”