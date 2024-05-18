In Cannes, Francis Ford Coppola Talks Trump, Self-Financing 'Megalopolis' And Why He Has No Regrets

“There's so many people when they die, they say, 'I wish I had done this, I wish I done that,'" said Coppola. "When I die, I'm going to say, 'I got to do this.' I got to see my daughter (Sofia Coppola) win an Oscar and I got to make wine and I got to make every movie I wanted to make. I'm going to be so busy thinking about all the things I got to do that when I die I won't notice it.”