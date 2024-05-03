Hong Kong Film Awards: ‘The Goldfinger’, ‘Mad Fate’, ‘In Broad Daylight’, ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ Win Big - View Pics

The Hong Kong Film Awards were doled out recently. The awards night saw the renowned stars from the Hong Kong film industry come down together under one roof and celebrate the occasion. Many won big awards while there were many who had come in for applauding their fellow colleagues and friends from the industry. It was a night of celebration and people from all walks of life tuned in to enjoy the show.
Here are a few pictures from the grand event:
1. Anthony Pun
Anthony Pun reacts after winning the Best Cinematography Award for the film ‘The Goldfinger’ at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
2. Sammo Hung
Hong Kong actor Sammo Hung reacts after winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
3. Tong Ping
Hong Kong film costume manager Tong Ping reacts after winning the Professional Achievement Award at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
4. David Richardson
David Richardson reacts after winning the Best Film Editing Award for the movie ‘Mad Fate’ at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
5. David Chiang
Hong Kong actor David Chiang reacts after winning the Best Supporting Actor Award for the movie ‘In Broad Daylight’ at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
6. Jennifer Yu
Louise DelmotteHong Kong actress Jennifer Yu reacts after winning the Best Actress Award for the movie ‘In Broad Daylight’ at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
7. Yau Nai Hoi & Melvin Li
Yau Nai Hoi and Melvin Li react after winning the Best Screenplay Award for the movie ‘Mad Fate’ at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
8. Nick Cheuk
Hong Kong director Nick Cheuk reacts after winning the Best New Director Award for his movie ‘Time Still Turns The Pages’ at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
9. Yoyo Tse
Hong Kong actress Yoyo Tse reacts after winning the Best New Performer Award for her role in ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
10. Rachel Leung
Hong Kong actress Rachel Leung reacts after winning the Best Supporting Actress Award for the movie ‘In Broad Daylight’ at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
11. Carina Lau & Tony Leung
Hong Kong actor Tony Leung, right, reacts online after winning the Best Actor Award for the movie ‘The Goldfinger’ as his wife and actress Carina Lau, right, addresses the audience at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
12. Soi Cheang
Hong Kong director Soi Cheang reacts after winning the Best Director Award for the movie ‘Mad Fate’ at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.
13. Nopawat Likitwong
Nopawat Likitwong reacts after winning the Best Sound Design Award for the movie ‘The Goldfinger’ at the 42nd Hong Kong Film Awards in Hong Kong.