Hollywood

Filming Begins On ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons Join Cast

Shooting on the highly anticipated "Freaky Friday 2" has begun, Walt Disney Studios has announced.

Instagram
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The studio shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the sequel of the 2003 film, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lohan and Curtis are reprising their roles of Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively, for "Freaky Friday 2", which will hit the screens next year.

"The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!" Walt Disney Studios said in an X post on Monday.

According to Variety, Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan are the two new additions to the film, which will also see other original cast members Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao return.

Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto also round out the cast of the movie, to be helmed by Nisha Ganatra.

Directed by Mark Waters, "Freaky Friday" followed the story of a mother-daughter duo, played by Curtis and Lohan, whose souls exchange after the visit to the mysterious Chinese restaurant as they wake up in each other's body the next morning. Andrew Gunn, who produced the 2003 original, is returning to back the sequel.

