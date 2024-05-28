‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ Trailer Review: Backstreet Boys Singer’s Troubled Life And Tumultuous Relationship With His Brother

Investigation Discovery is all set to come up with its next docuseries, and this time it’s on someone whom you know closely and a case that has been in public eye for the past many years. They had launched the trailer of ‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ recently based on the life of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his brother Aaron Carter. The trailer is trending all over social media as the release date nears.
‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’, a four-part docuseries on the lives of Nick and Aaron Carter. From their outsized success in the late 1990s and early 2000s to their headline-making troubles in recent years, the docuseries reveals the Carter family’s complicated relationship and the ugly side of such a sudden climb to prominence.
At its foundation, ‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ delves into Nick Carter’s sexual assault allegations by three women, as well as his brother, Aaron Carter’s difficulties with mental health and drug misuse, and the schism that developed after Aaron Carter opted to back his brother’s accusers.
Check out the trailer right here:
For the unversed, Nick Carter was accused of sexual assault in 2017 by singer and actress Melissa Schuman, a former member of the famed girl group Dream, during the height of his and the Backstreet Boys’ stardom. In the years following Melissa Schuman’s decision to come out, Ashley Repp and Shay Ruth made similar charges. During this time, Aaron Carter opted to back Nick Carter’s accusers despite his addiction and struggles with his own mental health, sparking a highly public dispute between the two brothers in the run-up to Aaron Carter’s sad death in 2022. ‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ digs into Nick Carter’s charges and how they relate to the two brothers’ turbulent relationship.
‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ features exclusive interviews with Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shay Ruth, who offer emotional, powerful insights and perspectives into their allegations against Nick Carter. It not only provides a deeper understanding of the allegations, but it also chronicles the intense backlash Nick Carter’s accusers have faced since their decision to speak publicly, as well as the long-term impact that has had on their lives. The docuseries also includes first-hand accounts from members of the Carter family and close family friends, such as Nick Carter’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones and Aaron Carter’s former fiancée Melanie Martin, to provide an intimate look at how intense fame and the spotlight caused a schism between the two brothers.
‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ is divided into four parts that explore the dark side of fame and tumultuous family dynamics, as well as the difficult challenges that accusers face when coming forward against celebrities and pop culture icons in today’s world.
‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ premieres on Discovery+ on Friday, May 31.