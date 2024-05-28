Hollywood

‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ Trailer Review: Backstreet Boys Singer’s Troubled Life And Tumultuous Relationship With His Brother

Discovery+ is all set to bring to you a docuseries on the life of Nick Carter and Aaron Carter. The two brothers have had a troubled relationship and the series explores that along with the accusations that have been levied on them.

‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’
‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Investigation Discovery is all set to come up with its next docuseries, and this time it’s on someone whom you know closely and a case that has been in public eye for the past many years.  They had launched the trailer of ‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ recently based on the life of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and his brother Aaron Carter. The trailer is trending all over social media as the release date nears.

‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’, a four-part docuseries on the lives of Nick and Aaron Carter. From their outsized success in the late 1990s and early 2000s to their headline-making troubles in recent years, the docuseries reveals the Carter family’s complicated relationship and the ugly side of such a sudden climb to prominence.

At its foundation, ‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ delves into Nick Carter’s sexual assault allegations by three women, as well as his brother, Aaron Carter’s difficulties with mental health and drug misuse, and the schism that developed after Aaron Carter opted to back his brother’s accusers.

Check out the trailer right here:

For the unversed, Nick Carter was accused of sexual assault in 2017 by singer and actress Melissa Schuman, a former member of the famed girl group Dream, during the height of his and the Backstreet Boys’ stardom. In the years following Melissa Schuman’s decision to come out, Ashley Repp and Shay Ruth made similar charges. During this time, Aaron Carter opted to back Nick Carter’s accusers despite his addiction and struggles with his own mental health, sparking a highly public dispute between the two brothers in the run-up to Aaron Carter’s sad death in 2022. ‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ digs into Nick Carter’s charges and how they relate to the two brothers’ turbulent relationship.

‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ features exclusive interviews with Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shay Ruth, who offer emotional, powerful insights and perspectives into their allegations against Nick Carter. It not only provides a deeper understanding of the allegations, but it also chronicles the intense backlash Nick Carter’s accusers have faced since their decision to speak publicly, as well as the long-term impact that has had on their lives. The docuseries also includes first-hand accounts from members of the Carter family and close family friends, such as Nick Carter’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones and Aaron Carter’s former fiancée Melanie Martin, to provide an intimate look at how intense fame and the spotlight caused a schism between the two brothers.

‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ is divided into four parts that explore the dark side of fame and tumultuous family dynamics, as well as the difficult challenges that accusers face when coming forward against celebrities and pop culture icons in today’s world.

‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ premieres on Discovery+ on Friday, May 31.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress