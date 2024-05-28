‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ Trailer Review: Backstreet Boys Singer’s Troubled Life And Tumultuous Relationship With His Brother

‘Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter’ features exclusive interviews with Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shay Ruth, who offer emotional, powerful insights and perspectives into their allegations against Nick Carter. It not only provides a deeper understanding of the allegations, but it also chronicles the intense backlash Nick Carter’s accusers have faced since their decision to speak publicly, as well as the long-term impact that has had on their lives. The docuseries also includes first-hand accounts from members of the Carter family and close family friends, such as Nick Carter’s ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones and Aaron Carter’s former fiancée Melanie Martin, to provide an intimate look at how intense fame and the spotlight caused a schism between the two brothers.