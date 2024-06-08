Elizabeth Debicki Says To Crack Diana’s Voice In ‘The Crown’ Was The Hardest Part For Her

She further mentioned, "I’ve lived in London a long time, so my Australian accent is kind of transmorphed anyway. But of all the accents I’ve ever had to learn, this was the toughest." As per ‘Variety,’ Debicki said that for her part in the Netflix series, it felt like learning music. "That music and that rhythm were so far from how I sense myself as a person. So I worked extremely hard. People ask, ‘Was there a little hook? Was there any footage you watched?’" Debicki also said that she treated the post-engagement interviews of Diana like “stunts”. "I carved the physical path out so I knew what my body had to do. And then I would let myself respond. For me, it’s very physical. You don’t have to act very much," she added.