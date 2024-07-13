Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony

American actor, comedian Eddie Murphy, 63, and Paige Butcher, 44, are now man and wife. As per a report by People, Eddie and Paige got married on July 9 in Anguilla in the Caribbean islands in a “small private ceremony” with their family and close ones in attendance.
For the wedding, Paige Butcher donned a white corseted lace gown by designer Mira Zwillinger. Eddie looked dapper in a white Brioni suit.
Eddie and Paige started dating in 2012 and in September 2018, the couple got engaged. They became parents to daughter Izzy Oona in May 2016 and welcomed their son Max Charles in November 2018.
For those caught unaware, Eddie was earlier married to actress Nicole Mitchell. They separated in 2006. Nicole and Eddie have five kids together: Shayne Audra Murphy, Bria Murphy, Myles Mitchell Murphy, Bella Zahra Murphy, and Zola Ivy Murphy.
The 'Beverly Hills Cop' star's first child Eric was born in 1989 with his former girlfriend Paulette McNeely. His third child Christian Murphy with then girlfriend Tamara Hood was born in 1990. Angel Iris Murphy Brown is the comedian's eighth child who was born in 2007. Eddie welcomed Angel with Melanie Brown, popularly known as Mel B from the 'Spice Girls'.
Eddie is a father of 10 kids. In 2021, during an appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the ’Candy Cane Lane’ actor said he loves fatherhood and added, ''The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s**t is over... I found over and over again and along the way I realised that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision. When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s**t , you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision."