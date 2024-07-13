Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony

Eddie is a father of 10 kids. In 2021, during an appearance on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the ’Candy Cane Lane’ actor said he loves fatherhood and added, ''The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s**t is over... I found over and over again and along the way I realised that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision. When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s**t , you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision."