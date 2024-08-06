As reported by Deadline, Kristoffer Borgli is all set to start working on his new film – ‘The Drama.’ The movie will be bankrolled and produced by A24. The report also mentioned that the director has started negotiations with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. The plot of the movie has been kept under wraps, but it is speculated that ‘The Drama’ will be a romantic film where the couple’s life takes an unexpected turn before their wedding day.