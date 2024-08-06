Hollywood

'Dream Scenario's Kristoffer Borgli To Cast Zendaya And Robert Pattinson In His Next Romance? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Kristoffer Borgli is negotiating with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson for his next film. Here's what we know so far.

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson Photo: X
info_icon

Kristoffer Borgli is currently basking in the success of ‘Dream Scenario’. After the success of this film, the director is all set to collaborate with A24 once again. A recent report has revealed that the director is all set to start working on a new project with A24 where he is planning to rope in Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles.

As reported by Deadline, Kristoffer Borgli is all set to start working on his new film – ‘The Drama.’ The movie will be bankrolled and produced by A24. The report also mentioned that the director has started negotiations with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. The plot of the movie has been kept under wraps, but it is speculated that ‘The Drama’ will be a romantic film where the couple’s life takes an unexpected turn before their wedding day.

The director will direct this film from the script which he had written earlier. ‘The Drama’ will be produced by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone under their Square Peg banner. This marks yet another collaboration between Square Peg and A24, who have previously teamed up on films like ‘Hereditary,’ ‘Midsommar,’ and ‘Dream Scenario.’ They also have upcoming projects including ‘Death Of A Unicorn,’ featuring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and ‘Eddington’ starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone.

After the success of ‘Dream Scenario’, A24 was eager to work with Borgli again. The project picked up pace when Zendaya expressed strong interest, with Pattinson joining later. Although deals are still being finalized, this project is one of the most coveted deals for the studio. On the work front, Zendaya was last seen in ‘Challengers’, while Pattinson was last seen in ‘The Batman.’

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Former India Cricketer Vinod Kambli Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 2 Names, 10 Numbers: CBI Arrests 'Dead' Hyderabad Man In Fraud Case After 20-Year-Long Hunt
  2. Southport Riots: Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Nationals In UK Amid Unrest
  3. School Jobs Row: SC To Hear West Bengal's Plea Against Calcutta HC Order In Sept
  4. President Droupadi Murmu Conferred With Fiji's Highest Civilian Award
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Air India Cancels Morning Flight To Dhaka; IndiGo, Vistara Halt Services
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dream Scenario's Kristoffer Borgli To Cast Zendaya And Robert Pattinson In His Next Romance? Here's What We Know
  2. Shraddha Kapoor Shares First Post Amidst Breakup Rumours With Rahul Mody, Flaunts Her 'Stree 2' Look
  3. Sanjay Dutt Removed From 'Son of Sardaar 2' After His UK Visa Application Rejected Over Arrest In 1993: Report
  4. Sanam Saeed Hopeful That Exchange Of Talent Between Two Countries Will Resume Soon: It Will Happen When Indian Actors Feel Safe To Act With Us
  5. Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Seeks Bail, Claims His Intention Was Not To Harm Actor
US News
  1. US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly
  2. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  3. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  4. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  5. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
World News
  1. US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly
  2. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Since Hasina's Exit; Protesters Storm Bangladeshi Consulate In New York
  3. Israel-Hamas War: Israelis Call For Urgent Hostage Deal, Netanyahu's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions
  4. Rising Tensions: Why Israel And Iran Are Inching Closer To A War
  5. Bangladesh Unrest: ISKCON Temple In Meherpur Vandalised Amid Fears Of Religious Clashes
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit | All About Her
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  5. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  6. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Kishore Jena, Neeraj Chopra In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification; India Take On Germany In Men's Hockey SF
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Since Hasina's Exit; Protesters Storm Bangladeshi Consulate In New York