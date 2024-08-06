Kristoffer Borgli is currently basking in the success of ‘Dream Scenario’. After the success of this film, the director is all set to collaborate with A24 once again. A recent report has revealed that the director is all set to start working on a new project with A24 where he is planning to rope in Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles.
As reported by Deadline, Kristoffer Borgli is all set to start working on his new film – ‘The Drama.’ The movie will be bankrolled and produced by A24. The report also mentioned that the director has started negotiations with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. The plot of the movie has been kept under wraps, but it is speculated that ‘The Drama’ will be a romantic film where the couple’s life takes an unexpected turn before their wedding day.
The director will direct this film from the script which he had written earlier. ‘The Drama’ will be produced by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone under their Square Peg banner. This marks yet another collaboration between Square Peg and A24, who have previously teamed up on films like ‘Hereditary,’ ‘Midsommar,’ and ‘Dream Scenario.’ They also have upcoming projects including ‘Death Of A Unicorn,’ featuring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and ‘Eddington’ starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone.
After the success of ‘Dream Scenario’, A24 was eager to work with Borgli again. The project picked up pace when Zendaya expressed strong interest, with Pattinson joining later. Although deals are still being finalized, this project is one of the most coveted deals for the studio. On the work front, Zendaya was last seen in ‘Challengers’, while Pattinson was last seen in ‘The Batman.’