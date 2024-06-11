Hollywood

‘Despicable Me 4’: Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, Joey King And Others Attend New York Premiere – View Pics

The who’s who attached to ‘Despicable Me 4’ came down to have a look at their hard work bear fruits. The movie premiere was a success. Here are a few glimpses from the film premiere.

Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, Will Ferrell, Madison Polan, Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove And Joey King Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

‘Despicable Me 4’ is the sequel to ‘Despicable Me 3’ (2017), the fourth main installment and sixth overall in the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise. Chris Renaud directed the film, Patrick Delage co-directed, Chris Meledandri and Brett Hoffman produced, and Mike White and Ken Daurio wrote the screenplay. The film features the voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Stephen Colbert, Steve Coogan, Sofía Vergara, Renaud, Madison Polan, Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, and Will Ferrell.

The makers organised a premiere of the film in New York recently. The who’s who attached to the film came down to have a look at their hard work bear fruits. The movie premiere was a success as the cast was seen in all smiles as photogs caught them up on the red carpet. Here are a few glimpses from the film premiere:

1. Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Kristen Wiig attends the premiere of ‘Despicable Me 4’ at Rose Theater Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

2. Curt Smith

Curt Smith
Curt Smith Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Curt Smith from the band Tears For Fears attends the premiere of ‘Despicable Me 4’ at Rose Theater Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

3. Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, Will Ferrell, Madison Polan, Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove And Joey King

Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, Will Ferrell, Madison Polan, Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove And Joey King
Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, Will Ferrell, Madison Polan, Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove And Joey King Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Cast members, from left, Dana Gaier, Chloe Fineman, Will Ferrell, Madison Polan, Kristen Wiig, Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove and Joey King pose together at the premiere of ‘Despicable Me 4’ at Rose Theater Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

4. Joey King

Joey King
Joey King Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Joey King attends the premiere of ‘Despicable Me 4’ at Rose Theater Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

5. Minion Characters

Minions
Minions Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Minion characters attend the premiere of ‘Despicable Me 4’ at Rose Theater Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

6. Dana Gaier

Dana Gaier
Dana Gaier Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Dana Gaier attends the premiere of ‘Despicable Me 4’ at Rose Theater Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

7. Will Ferrell Poses With His Family

Will Ferrell Poses With His Family
Will Ferrell Poses With His Family Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Will Ferrell, second from left, poses with his family at the premiere of ‘Despicable Me 4’ at Rose Theater Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

8. Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove
Miranda Cosgrove Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Miranda Cosgrove attends the premiere of ‘Despicable Me 4’ at Rose Theater Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

9. Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig And Steve Carell

Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig And Steve Carell
Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig And Steve Carell Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Will Ferrell, left, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell attend the premiere of ‘Despicable Me 4’ at Rose Theater Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

10. Diva Smith, Curt Smith And Wilder Smith

Diva Smith, Curt Smith And Wilder Smith
Diva Smith, Curt Smith And Wilder Smith Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Singer Curt Smith from the band Tears For Fears, center, poses with his daughters Diva Smith, left, and Wilder Smith at the premiere of ‘Despicable Me 4’ at Rose Theater Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony: Guest List Includes Ram Charan, Nitish Kumar, Revanth Reddy, Jr NTR | Know Who All Are Coming
  2. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, New Army Chief After General Manoj Pande, To Take Charge On June 30th
  3. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces In Kathua
  4. Modi 3.0: Major Overhaul Awaited In VIP Security Set Up; NSG, ITBP To Be Withdrawn | Details Inside
  5. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan
Entertainment News
  1. LA Pride In The Park: Ricky Martin Takes People By Surprise With A Scintillating Performance On Pride Month – View Pics
  2. Countdown Starts For Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal marriage: Sangeet To Be Held On June 19
  3. Amandeep Sidhu Worked On Body Language To Ace Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'
  4. 'Sisterhood' Chronicles Journey Of 4 Girls In Convent School And Their Transition
  5. Sonam Bajwa Hopes Ammy Virk And She Can 'Create Something Like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol'
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Vs Canada Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Bowlers, Rizwan, Babar Help PAK Open Their Account
  2. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: QAT 2-1 IND; Blue Tigers' Round 3 Hopes End
  3. Qatar 2-1 India, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Blue Tigers' Qualification Journey Ends With Loss
  4. BOSS Open: Andy Murray Falls At First Hurdle In Stuttgart ATP 250 Event
  5. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Match 24 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know About AUS Vs NAM Match
World News
  1. 'It Was Made Up': Viral Transcript Of Titan Sub's Final Moments Confirmed As Fake
  2. Famous Celebrities Who Proudly Identify As LGBTQ+
  3. US President Joe Biden's Son Hunter Found Guilty In Illegal Gun Possession Case
  4. Jennie Kim Takes Fashion By Storm With Show-Stopping Jacquemus Runway Debut
  5. Watch: Auroras On Mars! Solar Storms Spark Spectacular 'Snow Dance' Across The Red Planet
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. India Vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifier LIVE: QAT 2-1 IND; Blue Tigers' Round 3 Hopes End
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News June 11 Updates: Odisha Gets BJP's Mohan Majhi As New CM; PM Modi Urges People To Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Slogan