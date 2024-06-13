Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner 2024: Robert DeNiro, Jude Law, Blake Lively, Olivia Munn And Others Attend – View Pics

Actors, filmmakers, directors, and artists from the entertainment world congregated at The Odeon, a chic French-American café popular with millions of New Yorkers. As the sun began to drop, guests such as Robert DeNiro, Jude Law, Lucy Hale, Blake Lively, Sofia Coppola, and Victoria Pedretti entered the restaurant.
The Tribeca Film Festival developed the Artist Awards Program to showcase the diversity of creative professions within the entertainment business as a whole and to honour the spirit of New York City, particularly its vibrant cultural and artistic communities. Chanel has joined the Artist Awards Program for the 19th year in a row, recognising artists and creatives that work tirelessly in solidarity and support.
Katie Holmes and Camila Morrone looked stunning on the red carpet before of the event, dressed in floor-length, all-black gowns. Holmes wore a vintage beautiful lace dress, while Morrone wore a sleek leather trench coat. The attendees’ attire, which ranged from classic and timeless to experimental and contemporary, also served to highlight the current state of New York City, as no matter where you look, whether uptown or downtown, there is no single New York style, but rather a mindset that guides city dressing.
Fans and spectators were happy to see all of their favorite stars and public personalities attend the Chanel-hosted event. Francesca Scorsese, a famous Gen-Z star, came at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner wearing a baby pink tie-front jacket, which she paired with free blonde curls and natural makeup.
This year’s Artist Awards Program participants include Deborah Kass, Erick & Elliot Jiménez, Glenn Ligon, Jenny Holzer, Joiri Minaya, José Parlá, Juliana Huxtable, Maia Cruz Palileo, Paul Anthony Smith, and Tourmaline. The collection, to which participants contributed, will be on display at the Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios throughout the festival.
Here are a few glimpses from the Odeon in New York where the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner was held:
1. Mark Ronson And Grace Gummer
Mark Ronson, left, and wife Grace Gummer attend the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
2. Lily Allen And David Harbour
Lily Allen, left, and David Harbour attend the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
3. Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
4. Robert De Niro And Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro, left, and Tiffany Chen attend the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
5. Blake Lively
Blake Lively attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
6. Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
7. Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
8. Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
9. Selma Blair
Selma Blair and her dog Scout attend the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
10. Jude Law
Jude Law attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
11. Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.
12. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.