Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner 2024: Robert DeNiro, Jude Law, Blake Lively, Olivia Munn And Others Attend – View Pics

Katie Holmes and Camila Morrone looked stunning on the red carpet before of the event, dressed in floor-length, all-black gowns. Holmes wore a vintage beautiful lace dress, while Morrone wore a sleek leather trench coat. The attendees’ attire, which ranged from classic and timeless to experimental and contemporary, also served to highlight the current state of New York City, as no matter where you look, whether uptown or downtown, there is no single New York style, but rather a mindset that guides city dressing.