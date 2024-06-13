Hollywood

Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner 2024: Robert DeNiro, Jude Law, Blake Lively, Olivia Munn And Others Attend – View Pics

Actors, filmmakers, directors, and artists from the entertainment world congregated at The Odeon, a chic French-American café popular with millions of New Yorkers. As the sun began to drop, guests such as Robert DeNiro, Jude Law, Lucy Hale, Blake Lively, Sofia Coppola, and Victoria Pedretti entered the restaurant.

Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner 2024 Photo: Evan Agostini
The Tribeca Film Festival developed the Artist Awards Program to showcase the diversity of creative professions within the entertainment business as a whole and to honour the spirit of New York City, particularly its vibrant cultural and artistic communities. Chanel has joined the Artist Awards Program for the 19th year in a row, recognising artists and creatives that work tirelessly in solidarity and support.

Katie Holmes and Camila Morrone looked stunning on the red carpet before of the event, dressed in floor-length, all-black gowns. Holmes wore a vintage beautiful lace dress, while Morrone wore a sleek leather trench coat. The attendees’ attire, which ranged from classic and timeless to experimental and contemporary, also served to highlight the current state of New York City, as no matter where you look, whether uptown or downtown, there is no single New York style, but rather a mindset that guides city dressing.

Fans and spectators were happy to see all of their favorite stars and public personalities attend the Chanel-hosted event. Francesca Scorsese, a famous Gen-Z star, came at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner wearing a baby pink tie-front jacket, which she paired with free blonde curls and natural makeup.

This year’s Artist Awards Program participants include Deborah Kass, Erick & Elliot Jiménez, Glenn Ligon, Jenny Holzer, Joiri Minaya, José Parlá, Juliana Huxtable, Maia Cruz Palileo, Paul Anthony Smith, and Tourmaline. The collection, to which participants contributed, will be on display at the Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios throughout the festival.

Here are a few glimpses from the Odeon in New York where the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner was held:

1. Mark Ronson And Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson And Grace Gummer
Mark Ronson And Grace Gummer Photo: Evan Agostini
Mark Ronson, left, and wife Grace Gummer attend the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

2. Lily Allen And David Harbour

Lily Allen And David Harbour
Lily Allen And David Harbour Photo: Evan Agostini
Lily Allen, left, and David Harbour attend the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

3. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo Photo: Evan Agostini
Colman Domingo attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

4. Robert De Niro And Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro And Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro And Tiffany Chen Photo: Evan Agostini
Robert De Niro, left, and Tiffany Chen attend the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

5. Blake Lively

Blake Lively
Blake Lively Photo: Evan Agostini
Blake Lively attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

6. Lizzy Caplan

Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan Photo: Evan Agostini
Lizzy Caplan attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

7. Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne Photo: Evan Agostini
Natasha Lyonne attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

8. Ella Hunt

Ella Hunt
Ella Hunt Photo: Evan Agostini
Ella Hunt attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

9. Selma Blair

Selma Blair
Selma Blair Photo: Evan Agostini
Selma Blair and her dog Scout attend the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

10. Jude Law

Jude Law
Jude Law Photo: Evan Agostini
Jude Law attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

11. Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale Photo: Evan Agostini
Lucy Hale attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

12. Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn Photo: Evan Agostini
Olivia Munn attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon in New York.

