Hollywood

Cartoon Network Addresses Rumours Of Shutdown: There Is No Truth To The Speculation

Cartoon Network has issued a statement where it has rubbished the rumours of the channel shutting down.

Cartoon Network not shutting down Photo: X
American cable television channel Cartoon Network, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, has many memories attached to our childhood especially with the 90s kids. Shows like Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry and Hanna-Barbera among others have always remained our favourites. Recently, a new trend #RIPCartoonNetwork on X (formerly known as Twitter) gave rise to speculations that that the channel is shutting down which turned fans emotional. Now, good news for all the fans out there. The channel is not shutting down. It has issued a statement where it has rubbished the rumours.

The statement read: "Cartoon Network would like to clarify that there is no truth to the speculation that the network or the studio are shutting down. With a number of recently announced greenlights, we remain committed to continually investing in innovative content that entertains and inspires our viewers across the globe."

For those unversed, #RIPCartoonNetwork started trending on X, after Animation Workers Ignited used the hashtag with a montage video with the message “Cartoon Network is dead?”. 

In the animation video there was a conversation between two animated characters discussing the possible threats to the animation industry. “Wow! so, this is where cartoons get made! Not anymore, Cartoon Network is essentially dead! And other big animation studios are not far behind. What the hell? What happened to all the animation workers?! A lot of them are unemployed. In record numbers, in fact. And many have been unemployed for years. But, they carried the industry during the pandemic! That’s right when COVID first hit, animation was able to operate completely remotely,” the video stated.

It further showed, “Making it one of the only forms of entertainment that could continue production uninterrupted, but studios decided to pay them back by cancelling projects, outsourcing jobs and laying off artists en masse. But why would they do that?! why else? Greed! Big studios make their finances look better by reducing spending and cutting staff, CEOs and executives reaping the monetary benefits for themselves''.

Watch the video here.

Now, as the channel has clarified that it is not shutting down, it's a relief for all cartoon lovers.

