‘Blue Lights 2’: Sian Brooke, Nathan Braniff, Katherine Devlin And Others Attend The New York Premiere – View Pics

At the Crosby Street Hotel in New York, the who’s who of the film and television world came in together for the new season premiere of ‘Blue Lights’. The show which airs on BritBox has been a massive success in the past season and with this season coming up so early, people are expecting this as well to break quite a few records.
1. Katherine Devlin
Katherine Devlin attends the ‘Blue Lights 2’ premiere hosted by BritBox at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York.
2. Nathan Braniff
Nathan Braniff attends the ‘Blue Lights 2’ premiere hosted by BritBox at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York.
3. Sian Brooke, Nathan Braniff And Katherine Devlin
Sian Brooke, from left, Nathan Braniff and Katherine Devlin attend the ‘Blue Lights 2’ premiere hosted by BritBox at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York.
4. Sian Brooke And Katherine Devlin
Sian Brooke, left, and Katherine Devlin attend the ‘Blue Lights 2’ premiere hosted by BritBox at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York.
5. Sian Brooke
Sian Brooke attends the ‘Blue Lights 2’ premiere hosted by BritBox at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York.
6. Katherine Devlin
Katherine Devlin attends the ‘Blue Lights 2’ premiere hosted by BritBox at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York.