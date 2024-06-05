Hollywood

‘Blue Lights 2’: Sian Brooke, Nathan Braniff, Katherine Devlin And Others Attend The New York Premiere – View Pics

At the Crosby Street Hotel in New York, the who’s who of the film and television world came in together for the new season premiere of ‘Blue Lights’. The show which airs on BritBox has been a massive success in the past season and with this season coming up so early, people are expecting this as well to break quite a few records. Here are a few glimpses from the web series premiere of ‘Blue Lights 2’.