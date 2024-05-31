Hollywood

‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Rock The Premiere In Los Angeles - View Pics

The makers of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ had a premiere for the film in Los Angeles recently and it was star-studded evening. Here are a few glimpses from the grand event.

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Photo: Richard Shotwell
‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ is the fourth instalment in the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise. It’s going to be a buddy cop action-comedy film directed by Adil and Bilall and written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall. The film is set to be released theatrically on June 7. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are going to reprise their roles. Will Smith will be seen in a big-budget film for the first time after the entire Oscars slap gate incident.

Talking of the storyline, detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett investigate corruption inside the Miami Police Department after their late Captain Conrad Howard is posthumously accused of involvement with the Romanian Mafia, but a plot transforms them into fugitives, requiring them to operate outside the law to solve the case.

1. Will Smith

Will Smith
Will Smith Photo: Richard Shotwell
Will Smith arrives at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’, in Los Angeles.

2. Jerry Bruckheimer

Jerry Bruckheimer
Jerry Bruckheimer Photo: Richard Shotwell
Jerry Bruckheimer arrives at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’, in Los Angeles.

3. Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris

Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Photo: Richard Shotwell
From left to right, Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris arrive at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’, in Los Angeles.

4. Martin Lawrence And Will Smith

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith
Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Photo: Richard Shotwell
Martin Lawrence, left, and Will Smith, right, arrive at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’, in Los Angeles.

5. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish Photo: Richard Shotwell
Tiffany Haddish arrives at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’, in Los Angeles.

6. Willow Smith

Willow Smith
Willow Smith Photo: Richard Shotwell
Willow Smith arrives at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’, in Los Angeles.

7. Sab Zada And Jaden Smith

Sab Zada And Jaden Smith
Sab Zada And Jaden Smith Photo: Richard Shotwell
Sab Zada, left, and Jaden Smith, right, arrive at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’, in Los Angeles.

8. Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Photo: Richard Shotwell
Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’, in Los Angeles.

