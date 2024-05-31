‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence Rock The Premiere In Los Angeles - View Pics

‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ is the fourth instalment in the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise. It’s going to be a buddy cop action-comedy film directed by Adil and Bilall and written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall. The film is set to be released theatrically on June 7. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are going to reprise their roles. Will Smith will be seen in a big-budget film for the first time after the entire Oscars slap gate incident.