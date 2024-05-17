Hollywood

ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson Wins Big At The Academy Of Country Music Awards – View Pics

The ACM Awards was a grand evening with some of the biggest names in the country music industry coming in to have a great time, and also win some awards. Morgan Wallen led the nominations with a total of six, it was Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson that took home three awards each. Take a look at some of the glimpses from the grand musical evening.

Lainey Wilson Photo: Chris Pizzello
Take a look at some of the glimpses from the grand musical evening:

1. Lainey Wilson

Photo: Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson performs a medley during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

2. Nate Smith And Avril Lavigne

Nate Smith And Avril Lavigne
Nate Smith And Avril Lavigne Photo: Chris Pizzello
Nate Smith, left, and Avril Lavigne perform ‘Bulletproof’ during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

3. Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen And Lainey Wilson

Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen And Lainey Wilson
Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen And Lainey Wilson Photo: Chris Pizzello
Teddy Gentry, from left, and Randy Owen of Alabama present the award for entertainer of the year to Lainey Wilson, right, during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

4. Reba McEntire And Post Malone

Reba McEntire And Post Malone
Reba McEntire And Post Malone Photo: Chris Pizzello
Reba McEntire, left, and Post Malone perform ‘Ramblin’ Man" during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

5. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire Photo: Chris Pizzello
Reba McEntire performs ‘I Can’t’ during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

6. Chris Stapleton And Dua Lipa

Chris Stapleton And Dua Lipa
Chris Stapleton And Dua Lipa Photo: Chris Pizzello
Chris Stapleton, left, and Dua Lipa perform ‘Think I’m In Love With You’ during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

7. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire Photo: Chris Pizzello
Host Reba McEntire introduces a performance by Chris Stapleton during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

8. Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Photo: Chris Pizzello
Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton perform ‘Purple Irises’ during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

9. Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson Photo: Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson accepts the award for entertainer of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

10. Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton And Chris Stapleton

Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton And Chris Stapleton
Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton And Chris Stapleton Photo: Chris Pizzello
Dave Cobb, from left, Morgane Stapleton, and Chris Stapleton accept the award for album of the year for ‘Higher’ during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

11. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Photo: Chris Pizzello
Dua Lipa performs ‘Think I’m In Love With You’ during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

12. Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kelsea Ballerini performs ‘Stick Season’ during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

13. Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh

Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh
Kendra Slaubaugh And Krista Slaubaugh Photo: Chris Pizzello
Kendra Slaubaugh, left, and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold performs ‘I Tried A Ring On’ during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

14. Noah Reid And Ashley McBryde

Noah Reid And Ashley McBryde
Noah Reid And Ashley McBryde Photo: Chris Pizzello
Noah Reid, left, and Ashley McBryde present the award for single of the year during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

15. Lainey Wilson And Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson And Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson And Jelly Roll Photo: Chris Pizzello
Lainey Wilson, left, and Jelly Roll accept the award for music event of the year for ‘Save Me’ during the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

