Hollywood

ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson Wins Big At The Academy Of Country Music Awards – View Pics

The ACM Awards was a grand evening with some of the biggest names in the country music industry coming in to have a great time, and also win some awards. Morgan Wallen led the nominations with a total of six, it was Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson that took home three awards each. Take a look at some of the glimpses from the grand musical evening.