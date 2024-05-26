A Sacrifice' Trailer Review: Sadie Sink Becomes Part Of A Dangerous German Cult In This Haunting Thriller

Vertical has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled ‘A Sacrifice,’ a cult drama set in Berlin. This marks the latest film directed by Jordan Scott.
The 2 minutes 23 seconds trailer introduces Ben Monroe, a social psychology professor driven by his passion for his field, who finds himself pursuing a perilous cult, and exposing their secrets. However, complications arise when his daughter, Mazzy, becomes involved with an enigmatic boy that she met on the train. As Ben delves into unraveling the mysteries of this dangerous cult, his rebellious teenage daughter becomes entangled with the German boy and another mysterious woman, supposedly the leader of the cult. With their worlds now colliding, Ben must act swiftly to rescue his daughter from dangers before it’s too late.
Watch the adrenaline-fuelled trailer right here:
The trailer is just about enough to keep you captivated with its suspenseful storyline. The perfectly cut trailer effectively builds up tension and will make you to want to unravel the mysteries surrounding the cult too. With the ominous atmosphere and chilling visuals, the movie promises a gripping ride filled with betrayals, twists and turns, and deception.
Despite her limited credits, Sadie Sink has been predominantly associated with horror since she set foot in the industry. It’s wonderful to see her take on roles that are similar yet so different than what she has previously done. Additionally, Eric Bana’s presence often lends itself effectively to thrillers. While the movie’s trailer might provide a brief glimpse of what we should expect, it already feels like we have watched the entire film. Nonetheless, it still garners praise for its narrative.
Starring Eric Bana, Sadie Sink, Jonas Dassler, Sylvia Hoeks, Sophie Rois, Stephan Kampwirth, and Lara Feith, the movie is inspired by ‘Tokyo Nobody’ by Nicholas Hogg. Produced by Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, Georgina Pope, Michael Pruss, and Ridley Scott, ‘A Sacrifice’ will premiere in select theatres in the U.S starting June 28. A worldwide release date will be announced at a later date.