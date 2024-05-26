A Sacrifice' Trailer Review: Sadie Sink Becomes Part Of A Dangerous German Cult In This Haunting Thriller

Despite her limited credits, Sadie Sink has been predominantly associated with horror since she set foot in the industry. It’s wonderful to see her take on roles that are similar yet so different than what she has previously done. Additionally, Eric Bana’s presence often lends itself effectively to thrillers. While the movie’s trailer might provide a brief glimpse of what we should expect, it already feels like we have watched the entire film. Nonetheless, it still garners praise for its narrative.