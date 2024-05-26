Hollywood

A Sacrifice' Trailer Review: Sadie Sink Becomes Part Of A Dangerous German Cult In This Haunting Thriller

Sadie Sink-starrer, 'A Sacrifice,' will premiere in select theatres in the U.S starting June 28. Watch its trailer now.

YouTube
Sadie Sink in 'A Sacrifice' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Vertical has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled ‘A Sacrifice,’ a cult drama set in Berlin. This marks the latest film directed by Jordan Scott.

The 2 minutes 23 seconds trailer introduces Ben Monroe, a social psychology professor driven by his passion for his field, who finds himself pursuing a perilous cult, and exposing their secrets. However, complications arise when his daughter, Mazzy, becomes involved with an enigmatic boy that she met on the train. As Ben delves into unraveling the mysteries of this dangerous cult, his rebellious teenage daughter becomes entangled with the German boy and another mysterious woman, supposedly the leader of the cult. With their worlds now colliding, Ben must act swiftly to rescue his daughter from dangers before it’s too late.

Watch the adrenaline-fuelled trailer right here:

The trailer is just about enough to keep you captivated with its suspenseful storyline. The perfectly cut trailer effectively builds up tension and will make you to want to unravel the mysteries surrounding the cult too. With the ominous atmosphere and chilling visuals, the movie promises a gripping ride filled with betrayals, twists and turns, and deception.

Despite her limited credits, Sadie Sink has been predominantly associated with horror since she set foot in the industry. It’s wonderful to see her take on roles that are similar yet so different than what she has previously done. Additionally, Eric Bana’s presence often lends itself effectively to thrillers. While the movie’s trailer might provide a brief glimpse of what we should expect, it already feels like we have watched the entire film. Nonetheless, it still garners praise for its narrative.

Starring Eric Bana, Sadie Sink, Jonas Dassler, Sylvia Hoeks, Sophie Rois, Stephan Kampwirth, and Lara Feith, the movie is inspired by ‘Tokyo Nobody’ by Nicholas Hogg. Produced by Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, Georgina Pope, Michael Pruss, and Ridley Scott, ‘A Sacrifice’ will premiere in select theatres in the U.S starting June 28. A worldwide release date will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Successful J-K Polls Success Of Modi Govt Policy; Next Step Assembly Polls, Statehood, Amit Shah Tells PTI
  2. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall At Midnight; Officials Say 'We Are Ready'
  3. Punjab Police, BSF Bust Drugs Smuggling Module With Arrest Of Seven People, Recovers 5 kg Heroin
  4. Man, Sole Breadwinner Of His Family, Loses Both Legs After Falling Off Local Train Near Mumbai
  5. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 27 Dead; CM Patel Takes Stock, Gujarat HC To Hear Matter Tomorrow | Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Romance Gets Tadka Of Bhangra In Diljit Dosanjh's 'Tu Juliet Jatt Di' Track
  2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His Temper Outbursts On Set: The Commitment That I Bring, An Actor Has To Be On The Same Page
  3. Venkatesh Daggubati Aces Airport Look With Checkered Shirt And Denims
  4. Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To ‘Aye Udi Udi’ As She Enjoys Holiday In Mauritius
  5. Jung Yun-ha Announces Cancer Diagnosis: 'Exhuma' Actress Plans To Go On Hiatus To Focus On Recovery
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Leads Wang Zhi Yi In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. Charles Leclerc Back At Monaco Grand Prix - The Battle Between Dream And Curse!
  3. Geneva Open: Casper Ruud Beats Tomas Machac, Claims Title - In Pics
  4. Hardik Pandya Divorce: MI Skipper Absent From Indian Cricket Team's Trip To USA
  5. Walker Akshdeep Singh's Road To Paris 2024: Finishes Third In 20Km Race In Slovakia Meet
World News
  1. US Mom Kills 4-year-old Diabetic Daughter By Feeding Her Baby Formula Mixed With Mountain Dew
  2. National Spelling Bee Reflects The Economic Success And Cultural Impact Of Immigrants From India
  3. Ahead Of Another Donor Conference For Syria, Humanitarian Workers Fear More Aid Cuts
  4. Amid Truce Talks Reports, Hamas Official Says 'No Need For New Negotiations' With Israel
  5. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest