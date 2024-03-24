Art & Entertainment

Holi 2024: 6 Festive Outfit Inspirations You Can Take From Your Favourite Bollywood Celebrities

This Holi, make sure to look like an ultimate Bollywood diva with these Bollywood-inspired outfits.

Updated on:
Celeb-inspired Holi outfit ideas
Holi is a festival which brings vibrancy and joy. With the onset of the summer season, and the colours and water-filled balloons, the festival is loved by each and everyone. In fact, most people enjoy the festival with great food, lively music and eclectic fashion. And if you are a Bollywood aficionado, there’s always a way to get dressed in Bollywood style. So if you are planning to get drenched in colours this Holi, take inspiration from these Bollywood celebs and their iconic Holi looks to look your best while playing and while attending the after-parties:

Rekha's all white look

One of the most iconic Holi outfits in the history of Indian cinema has Rekha’s fitted churidar-kameez in white look in Yash Chopra's 'Silsila'. While it's almost three-decades old, the look and its inspired outfits are still a rage among fans. 

Priyanka Chopra's Punjabi look

In 'Waqt', Priyanka Chopra replaced the traditional white salwar kameez and wore a churidar-kameez in pink, and her fans still take inspiration from that outfit for their Holi looks.

Deepika Padukone's casual attire

Deepika Padukone went casual in 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' for her Holi look, and wore shorts and a red top in the film’s quintessential Holi song, titled ‘Balam Pichkari’. The song and her outfit, both were a hit. 

Aishwarya Rai's vibrant outfit

For years, Bollywood actresses were seen wearing traditional whites shooting Holi scenes but Aishwarya Rai shot the Holi song in the film ‘Action Replayy’ by wearing a white kurta with a green Patiala and a pink stole. Her fun look is a perfect inspiration this Holi.

Deepika Padukone’s lehenga choli

Deepika Padukone's lehenga choli look in the song ‘Lahu Muh Lag Gaya’ in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' is a major fashion goal. And it has been a Bollywood Holi outfit inspiration for all.

Alia Bhatt's easy look

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in a colourful maxi skirt and a white vest for the Holi look in her film '2 States', making a striking change from the usual white attires.

So, which look did you like the most?

