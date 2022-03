Holi 2022: Bollywood Songs That Are A Must-Have On All Playlists

Holi has been one of the most significant festivals in India. The entire country is prepared to celebrate the festival and good songs to groove to play a vital role in gracing the occasion. From 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' to 'Mujhe Tune Jo Dekha', here is a list of Bollywood songs that fit perfectly with the festival.

'Tum Tak' - 'Raanjhanaa'

Singer: Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia, and Pooja Vaidyanath

Music: AR Rahman

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

'Mohe Rang Do Laal' - 'Bajirao Mastani'

Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Pandit Birju Maharaj

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Lyrics: Siddharth Garima

'Koi Bheege Hai Rang Se' - 'Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost'

Singer: Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik

Music: Anu Malik

Lyrics: Sameer Anjaan

'Holi' - 'Padmaavat'

Singer: Richa Sharma and Shail Hada

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Lyrics: Traditional

'Mind Na Kariyo Holi Hai' - 'Milan Talkies'

Singer: Mika Singh and Shreya Ghosal

Music: Rana Mazumder

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

'Gali Gali' - 'Pataakha'

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh

Music: Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyrics: Gulzar

'Balam Pichkari' - 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Singers: Shalmali Kholgade, Vishal Dadlani

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

'Ik Junoon' - 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Singers: Alyssa Mendonsa, Ehsaan Noorani, Gulraj Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani

Music: Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, Shankar Mahadevan

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar