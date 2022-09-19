Monday, Sep 19, 2022
Hip-Hop Singer Crush To Collaborate With J-Hope For New Single

Hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush will release a collaborative single with BTS member J-Hope next week.

J-Hope and Crush
J-Hope and Crush Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 6:38 pm

Hip-hop singer-songwriter Crush will release a collaborative single with BTS member J-Hope next week.

The announcement was made J-Hope's former agency on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The song "Rush Hour" will hit music services Thursday, P Nation said in a release.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Crush also unveiled part of the tune combining a funky sound and sensitive voice and teased the song's music video featuring J-Hope on the same day.

Debuting in 2012 with the single "Red Dress", Crush is best known for songs such as "Sometimes" and "Bermuda Triangle".

J-Hope became the first BTS member to debut as a solo artist in July, when he dropped "More".


 

