In a conversation with Connect Cine, Kabir Khan talked about the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel. He mentioned that he has a lot of ideas on how he wants to take the story ahead. He also revealed that the script of the movie is not ready yet. The director said, “If you ask me abhi kuch hai script ke level pe, toh nahi. Ideas hai and there are many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward. (If you ask me if there’s any script ready, then no. There are ideas and have many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward.)”