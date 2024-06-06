Art & Entertainment

Here's What Director Kabir Khan Has To Say About Salman Khan Starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Sequel

In a recent interview, Kabir Khan opened up about the sequel of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' He shared the progress of this much-anticipated project.

Instagram
Salman Khan in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Salman Khan officially announced the sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ in 2021 at the pre-release event of ‘RRR’ in Mumbai. His announcement sent fans into a frenzy. It had been reported that the sequel would be written by S S Rajamouli’s father – K V Vijayendra Prasad – who had also written for the first film. However, it wasn’t clear if Kabir Khan would helm the project once again. In a recent interview, the director opened up about the sequel and shared how far the project has progressed.

In a conversation with Connect Cine, Kabir Khan talked about the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel. He mentioned that he has a lot of ideas on how he wants to take the story ahead. He also revealed that the script of the movie is not ready yet. The director said, “If you ask me abhi kuch hai script ke level pe, toh nahi. Ideas hai and there are many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward. (If you ask me if there’s any script ready, then no. There are ideas and have many interesting ways of taking Bajrangi forward.)”

Talking about how he is thinking of taking the sequel forward, Khan said, “It could be Adventures of Bajrangi and Chand Nawab, so many ways of taking it forward lekin as of now at a script level humare pass kuch nahi hai. (But as of now, at a script level, we don’t have anything.)”

Released in 2015, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ brought people from different countries closer and highlighted the unity among various religions within India. Before the film’s release, Khan expressed his desire to make significant political statements reflecting the nation’s current climate. In an interview with the Indian Express, he emphasized his firm belief in unity, secularism, and the importance of fostering friendships among diverse communities. Growing up in an interfaith household with parents from different religious backgrounds, he learned to embrace and celebrate multiple cultures.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddique, and Harshaali Malhotra in lead roles.

