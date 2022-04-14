Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Director Prashanth Neel has a surprise for fans and the audience at the end of 'KGF: Chapter 2.' Also, viewers are advised not to get up from their seats as soon as the credits start rolling. The director's plan to continue the 'KGF' series is revealed in a post-credit sequence in Prasanth's film.

Prashanth seems to unveil what appears to be the script of the film's third part in the post-credit sequence.

It's worth mentioning that Prashanth Neel has previously stated that if the public like 'KGF 2,' the franchise may be continued. Given the positive reception the film has gotten across the country, Prashanth appears to be in a position to begin spending his time and efforts in the third chapter.

However, because Prashanth is already working on many projects, it's unknown when 'KGF 3' will be released. He is now focusing on 'Salaar,' a film starring Prabhas. After that, he'll begin filming his film alongside Jr NTR. It's possible that fans will have to wait a while to return to the realm of 'KGF.'

KGF tells the story of a little child who makes a promise to his mother that he would die wealthy. To keep his pledge, the young man turns to a life of crime on Mumbai's streets. He quickly ascends to the top of the food chain. The first half concluded with him seizing control of the gold mines, and the second section tells the narrative of the turf war that ensued.

In a recent interview with PTI, the director Prashanth Neel talked about the film and said he never thought the film would get so big and the team didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India. “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two parts," he said.

"We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it into two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story,” Neel added.