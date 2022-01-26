Here Are The Indian Film Personalities To Have Been Awarded Padma Awards This Year

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of the Padma awards for the year 2022, which are considered one of the country's highest civilian honours. It is conferred to Indian citizens who have excelled in fields such as the arts, education, literature, science, athletics, medicine, social service, and public affairs. In 2022, a total of 128 people have been conferred with the honors in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. Some well-known individuals from the entertainment and Indian film industries were among the list of awardees for 2022.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Padma Shri)

Chandraprakash Dwivedi is an Indian director and filmmaker best known for directing ‘Chanakya’, a 1991 television epic. His other notable achievement is the 2003 film ‘Pinjar’, which is based on Amrita Pritam's novel of the same name and tells a sad love story set against the backdrop of Hindu-Muslim tensions during India's Partition. Dr. Dwivedi is a medical practitioner who left his career to pursue his passion for Indian literature and began working in theatre. He'll be directing a film about Prithviraj Chauhan for Yash Raj Films, which will star actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

He said in a statement, “I’m deeply humbled to have been bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award. I have been fortunate enough to creatively collaborated with some of the best minds of the Hindi film and television industry. They have enriched me, pushed my boundaries and made me better creatively. I share this huge moment of my life with all these people who have shaped me and my thinking.

Sonu Nigam (Padma Shri)

Sonu Nigam is an Indian singer, music director, and actor who is also a celebrity judge. He is regarded as one of India's most popular and influential singers, as well as one of the best playback singers and performers of all time. He has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards, and two Filmfare Awards South, and has been honoured by the Indian government with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to the arts.

As reported by DNA, Nigam said, "January 25 was a rather special day for me and my family. I'm very thankful to the Government of India for thinking of me as a deserving candidate and bestowing me the Padma Shri. My heartfelt thanks to all those who selected me and suggested my name for this prestigious honour. I would also like to thank my mother, Shobha Nigam, and my father, Agam Kumar Nigam. In fact, I want to dedicate this award to my mother. Had she been here today, she would have cried a lot,"

Victor Banerjee (Padma Bhushan)

Victor Banerjee is an Indian actor who has worked in films in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Assamese languages. ‘Jogger's Park’, ‘Bhoot’, and ‘Gunday’ are among Banerjee's Hindi cinema credits. He was last seen in the film ‘Sannyasi Deshonayok’, which was released in 2020. Banerjee is the only Indian to win the National Award in three categories: cinematography for his documentary ‘Where No Journey's End’ (which also won the Gold Award at the Houston International Film Festival in competition with 3100 entries from 27 countries); direction for his documentary ‘The Splendour of Garhwal’ and ‘Roopkund’; and acting (Best Supporting Actor) for his role in Satyajit Ray's ‘Ghare Baire’.

Sowcar Janaki (Padma Shri)

Sankaramanchi Janaki, also known as Sowcar Janaki or Shavukaru Janaki, is a Tamil Nadu-based actress. who has acted in over 450 films, the majority of them are in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Janaki has also appeared on stage in over 3000 events and has worked as a radio artist in the past. She was the recipient of two Nandi Awards. She has received numerous honours throughout her career, including the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Samsaram Oka Chadarangam’ (1987) and ‘Amoolyam’ (2007), as well as the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress in 1970 for I’ru Kodugal’ and ‘Kalaimamani.’

As reported by Times Of India, Janaki said, "I am quite elated because I did not expect this honour. But I have never expected any awards. I might have received numerous awards in the 73 years of my career, but this tops everything because it is a national honour."