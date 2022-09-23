Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hard Days Give You Moments To Thrive For A Better Tomorrow, Says Siju Wilson

Actor Siju Wilson, who has been garnering praise for his fantastic performance as Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker in director Vijayan's critically acclaimed Malayalam film 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu', has posted a video on Instagram showing the phenomenal challenges he had to overcome to transform into the legendary warrior character for the historical film.

Siju Wilson
Siju Wilson Instagram/ @siju_wilson

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 4:48 pm

Actor Siju Wilson, who has been garnering praise for his fantastic performance as Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker in director Vijayan's critically acclaimed Malayalam film 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu', has posted a video on Instagram showing the phenomenal challenges he had to overcome to transform into the legendary warrior character for the historical film.

Taking to Instagram, Siju Wilson, while posting the video clip, said: "Long and hard days give you moments to thrive for a better tomorrow."

He said that as far as he was concerned, he considered his herculean effort only secondary to his desire of ensuring the genuinity of the character he was to play in the film.

"The journey from Vinayan sir's call till the date (the film released) was hard and proud as ever in my career. Thank you everyone for all the support," he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siju Wilson (@siju_wilson)

In the video clip he posted, director Vijayan is seen praising the actor. "As I was looking for a new face, A. K. Sajan told me about Siju Wilson. He told me he was a nice actor and that he'll do well if I could transform him into my character.

"When Siju met me, I narrated my film's major portions to him. I told him about a warrior's action, performance, martial arts and horse riding. I narrated such situations which could be carried out only by a true superstar. I thought he would get tensed and ask me if we could do this after he did a few more films.

"However, instead, I saw excitement in his eyes. He told me that if I gave him this role, he would do this as a challenge. But then, his physique was that of a regular good-looking guy. It lacked the traits of a warrior. When I told him this, he told that he would get a makeover done."

Related stories

Huma Qureshi: 'Double XL' Is For Everybody Who Dares To Dream 'Big'

Siju Wilson Introduces His Followers To His Horse In 'Pathonpathaam Noottaandu'

Opening On Onam: Siju Wilson's Wife Cheers 'Pathonpatham Noottandu' Release

The video then goes on to show the intense and determined manner in which Siju Wilson transformed himself into the character in a short period, much to the surprise and delight of a number of his trainers.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Siju Wilson Aarattupuzha Velayudha Panicker Malayalam Cinema Pathonpatham Noottandu Vinayan Challenge Instagram India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Federer's Final Match: Preview, How To Watch

Federer's Final Match: Preview, How To Watch