Happy Birthday Deepti Naval: Top 5 Films By The Actress

Deepti Naval is an Indian-born American actor, director, and writer who works mostly in Hindi films. The veteran actress has garnered critical acclaim for her sensitive and 'realistic' characters that highlight the changing status of women in India.

The veteran Bollywood actress is recognised for her creative filmmaking. Naval, who has appeared in numerous films, has won several major film awards, including the National and Filmfare.

On Naval's 70th birthday, we take a look at her top 5 performances as an actor in films.

'Chashme Buddoor'

Farooq Sheikh, Deepti Naval, Rakesh Bedi, and Ravi Baswani feature in the 1981 Indian romantic comedy film 'Chashme Buddoor.' Sai Paranjpye directed the film, which was produced by Gul Anand and his sister Jayshree Anand – Makhija. The plot revolves around three students at Delhi University, Siddharth, Omi, and Jai, who do not return home during summer break, and how a girl named Neha (Deepti Naval) enters their life.

'Saath Saath'

Raman Kumar wrote and directed the 1982 Indian Hindi film 'Saath Saath,' which was produced by Dilip Dhawan. It was initially released in India on March 4, 1982, starring Farooque Shaikh and Deepti Naval. The plot centres around Gita, a girl from an affluent family who falls in love with an idealistic Avinash who lives by strict moral standards. His newfound behaviour after marriage, on the other hand, bothers her

'Angoor'

'Angoor' is a Hindi-language comedy film released in 1982. Gulzar directs the film, which stars Deepti Naval, Sanjeev Kumar, and Deven Verma in dual roles. The film is about two pairs of identical twins who were separated at birth and how their lives unravel when they meet as adults. 'Angoor' is a remake of the Indian film 'Do Dooni Char,' which in turn is a remake of the 1963 Bengali comedy film 'Bhranti Bilas,' which is based on Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's Bengali novel of the same name, which is based on Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors,' and is now also getting adapted by Rohit Shetty for his upcoming film 'Cirkus' which stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

'Firaaq'

'Firaaq' is a 2008 political thriller film that takes place one month after the 2002 unrest in Gujarat, India, and examines the aftermath's impact on the lives of ordinary people. It's based on "a thousand true stories" according to the description. The film also marks the directorial debut of actress Nandita Das directs the film, which stars Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.

'Listen... Amaya'

'Listen... Amaya' is a 2013 drama film directed by Avinash Kumar Singh and starring Farooq Shaikh, Deepti Naval, and Swara Bhaskar. Farooq Shaikh and Deepti Naval, who appeared together in films such as 'Chashme Buddoor' and 'Saath Saath,' 'Katha' in the 1980s, returned to the big screen after 25 years. Farooq Shaikh died several months after the film's premiere, hence this was also their final picture together. The story of the film is about Amaya, an aspiring writer, who struggles to accept the reality that her widowed mother, Leela, is having an affair with Jayant, a guy who is working with her on a coffee table book.