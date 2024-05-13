Gyanendra Tripathi Speaks Out Against Prioritising Market Trends Over Art

“This can result in artworks that feel contrived or insincere, ultimately diminishing their impact on audiences. It's essential for artists to stay true to their unique voice and vision, even if it means taking risks or facing criticism. Having said that, commerce is an integral part of filmmaking, it takes a lot of money to make a film, publicise and distribute it. So, in today's time, artistes do need to strike a balance and find an expression which is true to themselves and yet somehow remains accessible to a wider audience. That's the real struggle," he added.