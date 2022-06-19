Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Guy Ritchie To Direct Live-Action 'Hercules' film

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie known for directing films such as 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Snatch and Lock', has been roped in to direct the live-action adaptation of Disney's 'Hercules'.

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 10:52 am

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been roped in to direct the live-action adaptation of Disney's classic animated film ‘Hercules’. 

According to Variety, the film will be produced by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ directors Joe & Anthony Russo's company AGBO. Dave Callaham penned the first draft and the studio is currently in the process of hiring writers for the project.

Ritchie is most known for contemporary comic criminal films such as 'Snatch and Lock', 'Stock and Two Smoking Barrels', but he has also directed blockbuster action pictures such as 'Sherlock Holmes' in 2009, 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' in 2015, and 'Aladdin' for Disney. His first live-action picture with Disney was a huge hit, grossing more than $1 billion at the box office.

Ron Clements and John Musker, who had previously worked on Disney's The 'Little Mermaid' and 'Aladdin', wrote the original 'Hercules'. Alan Menken, who wrote a lot of the music for Disney movies in the 1990s, composed unique music for the animated musical. 'Hercules' is a loose adaption of Greek mythology about Zeus's son, who grows up to be a hero on Earth.

Ritchie has previously directed the live-action ‘Aladdin’ movie for Disney. The filmmaker recently completed the shoot of his untitled action thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

