Guru Purnima: TV Actors Express Gratitude Towards Their Gurus

Guru Purnima is a day dedicated to all gurus - someone who is either our teacher, mentor, or counsellor who guides and inspires us and instils values and knowledge in us. Let’s talk to few popular TV celebs about the people they consider their gurus in their life. The artists also talk about how these gurus have inspired and played an important role in changing their lives.

Saachi Tiwari

‘Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara’ - this quote implies the importance of a Guru or teacher in one’s life. In my school, my drama teacher was the one who guided me in times of doubt. She trusted me and brought out the best in me. Today, if I can perform onscreen, it is just because of her, and I will always be thankful to her forever. There was a time when I was not confident, but she motivated me, helped me hone my skills and asked me to keep trying. Whatever I have learned about acting is through her. She taught me how to express myself through my art. I express my love and respect by sending her a rose on Guru Purnima, and she always says, my Guru Dakshina to her is my hard work, my success, and my growth.

Charrul Malik

My mother is my Guru. She has been instrumental in shaping my life, and I can’t thank her enough. She has been an all-rounder: a good Hindi professor, singer, and dancer. She had an unmatchable spark, and her never-give-up attitude helped me become what I am today. She got this attitude from my Nana Ji, an IAS officer. My mother taught me everything, showed me directions, and made me experience life. She has always fueled my journey in journalism, anchoring, and acting. She always said, "one must be open to all possibilities in life; the worst you get is NO, but at least you tried". She also inspired me to keep moving ahead in life and never stop. There must be no saturation point in life”.

Rohitashv Gour

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, I would like to highlight the work of renowned filmmaker and dramatist Ranjit Kapoor. I honour him for his major influence on my life and work. Because of him, my time at the National School of Drama was successful. I cannot imagine my life's journey without his presence. He supported me through thick and thin. He would consider me for various roles in the plays he would direct. He was the one who guided me in times of doubt and allowed me to be the best version of myself. Working with him was an incredible learning experience. Today, I am a successful actor, and I want to dedicate this success to my Guru, Shri Ranjit Kapoor.