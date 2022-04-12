Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Gulzar And KK To Reunite For Srijit Mukherji's 'Sherdil'

Taking to Twitter, director Mukherji shared his excitement about working with his all time-favourite KK, who has sung a song penned by Gulzar for 'Sherdil'. 

Lyricist Gulzar and playback singer KK Instagram

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 8:54 pm

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji said that he is glad to collaborate with legendary lyricist Gulzar and singer KK for his upcoming movie ‘Sherdil’. 

The film is said to be based on true events that happened in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve as per the reports. It is said that the villagers there left the elders of the families for tigers to prey on to claim compensation from the administration. However, the alarming rates of the tiger attacks on senior citizens made the authorities suspicious about what was happening. 

'Sherdil' will see 'Mirzapur' star Pankaj Tripathi essay the role of a village head, who seeks help from the dense cover of the jungle to save his poor family. 

Taking to Twitter, director Mukherji shared his excitement of working with his all time-favourite KK, who has sung a song penned by Gulzar for 'Sherdil'. 

"Finally got to work with a favourite for years - KK!! #Sherdil #SongRecording," the National Award winner, best known for Bengali films such as 'Jaatishwar', 'Gumnaami', and Hindi movie 'Begum Jaan', among others.

KK started his film playback career with Gulzar when he sang the memorable track 'Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyaan' composed by Vishal Bhardwaj for the 1996 film "Maachis", also directed by Gulzar. 

The singer-lyricist duo went on to collaborate for films such as 2001's 'Aks', 2002's 'Filhaal...' and 'Saathiya', and 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' in 2007, among others.

'Sherdil' also features Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and T-Series. 

