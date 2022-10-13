Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Gulshan Devaiah-Starrer 'Duranga' Renewed For Season 2

Duranga
Duranga IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 1:24 pm

Gulshan Devaiah-starrer 'Duranga', which is the official Indian adaptation of the Korean show, 'Flower of Evil', has been greenlit for the second season. 

The show, which also stars Drashti Dhami, Amit Sadh, Barkha Sengupta and Rajesh Khattar, brings to the fore a unique love story where Sammit Patel (played by Gulshan Devaiah) appears as the ideal man, father and husband, while his wife Ira (played by Drashti Dhami) is the investigating office leading the case of serial murders.

Gulshan said in a statement, "This love from the fans despite the original already having a big fan base is wonderful. We must have done something right then. I'm very thrilled that our take on the K Drama has been so successful"

The series follows a trail of gory copycat murders by the suspected accomplice of a psychopathic serial killer Bala, 20 years after his suicide. The case leads Ira to shocking revelations about her husband's past and threatens to destroy her seemingly perfect family.

Amit Sadh, who had a cameo appearance in the first season but looks all set to further the narrative course with his character, added, "I am happy to see the outpouring of love for my cameo role in 'Duranga'."

Continuing further, he promised his fans that the second season will be more thrilling and nerve-wracking, "For all my fans asking if I will be there in Season 2, the answer is yes. I am thrilled to join this band of talented people and bring something nerve-wracking in the following season.

"I can say that the show will come back with a great season 2 and there will be more of me as well".

Produced by Rose Audio Visuals, season 2 of 'Duranga - Two Shades of a Lie' will be soon available to stream on ZEE5.

