Grammys 2024: Jay-Z Snubs The Recording Academy For Never Giving 32-Time-Winner Beyoncé 'Album Of The Year' Award

The Grammys 2024 indeed was a beautiful night. While so many artists took home various awards, and expressed their gratitude to The Recording Academy, there was one artist who wasn’t all that happy with the Academy.
During his acceptance speech, Jay-Z criticized the Grammys for never awarding Beyoncé with the 'Album of the Year.'
During his acceptance speech for winning the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, Jay-Z criticized the jury for overlooking musician-wife Beyoncé in the Album of the Year category, yet again. Despite the ‘Halo’ crooner winning 32 Grammy Awards and receiving many Album of the Year nominations over the years, her albums have never been acknowledged by the Awards show.
The ‘Tom Ford’ rapper said in his speech, “How far we have come with Will Smith, the Fresh Prince winning their first Grammy in ’89 and boycotting, because it was not televised,” adding, “And then they went to a hotel to watch the Grammys. I don’t even understand, it was not a great boycott,” spreading laughter all across the room.
“But then in ’98, I took a page out of their book and was nominated for Best Rap Album. And DMX put out two, they were both number one, and he was not nominated at all. So I boycotted and I watched. I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right — or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective, because it’s music and it's opinion-based,” he continued.
Watch the speech here:
In the midst of it, he looked at Beyoncé, and went on to say, “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”
The rapper had graced the stage with their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, while Beyoncé was among the audience, standing and cheering for them.