Grammys 2024: Jay-Z Snubs The Recording Academy For Never Giving 32-Time-Winner Beyoncé 'Album Of The Year' Award

“But then in ’98, I took a page out of their book and was nominated for Best Rap Album. And DMX put out two, they were both number one, and he was not nominated at all. So I boycotted and I watched. I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right. We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right — or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective, because it’s music and it's opinion-based,” he continued.