The dystopian crime show is about the people living in a city called Woongcheon, where everyone is dealing with a problem that can’t be solved: an asteroid, which is going to hit the Korean peninsula in about 200 days. With doomsday lurking over them, the city’s citizens are scared, but they work together to ensure that their final days are hopeful and happy. With some believing that the asteroid announcement is a myth, and others leaving their fate in God’s hands, there’s chaos and military curfew all over. Set against this backdrop, the drama focuses on Jin Se-kyung, a teacher who loves her students, but things start to become worse with D-Day approaching, as three of her students become the target of a group of loose criminals. Will she be able to save them? Or will she leave them behind and move to the West? That’s what the show is about, while diving into how people react when faced with chaos, showing their emotions, and revealing their true nature.