If you knew you had less than a year to live on Earth ahead of an asteroid collision, what would you do? Well, while you may think you wouldn’t know what to do, it’s quite the opposite for the people of Woongcheon, once deemed the happiest and safest place in South Korea. Based on the novel penned by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka, ‘Goodbye Earth’ depicts the happenings and emotions of the people in the city during their last days on the planet. So, in case you planned to watch the K-Drama over the weekend, the way I did, here’s all you should know about it.
‘Goodbye Earth’: Story
The dystopian crime show is about the people living in a city called Woongcheon, where everyone is dealing with a problem that can’t be solved: an asteroid, which is going to hit the Korean peninsula in about 200 days. With doomsday lurking over them, the city’s citizens are scared, but they work together to ensure that their final days are hopeful and happy. With some believing that the asteroid announcement is a myth, and others leaving their fate in God’s hands, there’s chaos and military curfew all over. Set against this backdrop, the drama focuses on Jin Se-kyung, a teacher who loves her students, but things start to become worse with D-Day approaching, as three of her students become the target of a group of loose criminals. Will she be able to save them? Or will she leave them behind and move to the West? That’s what the show is about, while diving into how people react when faced with chaos, showing their emotions, and revealing their true nature.
‘Goodbye Earth’: Performances
Ahn Eun-jin is undoubtedly the main star of the show. She portrays her character of Jin Se-kyung with so much grit, showcasing her versatility. Throughout the running time, you will find yourself rooting for her to succeed every step of the way. She’s strong yet vulnerable and shows emotions in the most realistic way possible against an unrealistic real-life setting. Meanwhile, her on-screen long-time lover, Yoon Sang-eun, played by Yoo Ah-in, feels like a wasted opportunity. He feels like he just exists, with not much to contribute. However, even with his minimal yet heart-warming portrayal, his storyline feels unexplored, and his emotional complexities are not highlighted very well.
Jeon Sung-woo brings a regal presence to his portrayal of Woo Sung-jae through his nuanced acting. He skilfully conveys the internal struggle of his character, torn between his identity as a priest and the moral dilemmas he faces. On the other hand, Kim Yoon-hye delivers a standout performance as Kang In-ah. With impressive acting skills, she embodies the character of a military leader with strength and determination, commanding your attention every time she’s on screen.
While the performances are on par, the drawback is that there are a lot of characters, each in their own way driving the story forward. Therefore, it can be a bit of a challenge to keep up and fully grasp what’s going on amidst the whirlwind of events.
‘Goodbye Earth’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
When we deal with the concept of the apocalypse, we usually come across stories that highlight the disaster itself or its aftermath. But ‘Goodbye Earth’ stands out because the disaster, in this case, serves as a backdrop and tries to highlight the range of human emotions and reactions to impending doom. It’s wonderful to see the relatable portrayal of the main characters grappling with the imminent end of the world. Kim Jin-min, the director, skilfully allows these characters to navigate a spectrum of emotions throughout, showcasing the diverse ways different people would react to the same situation.
However, what feels off is the script. With an apocalyptic theme, the makers try to showcase as much as they can in each episode. Jung Sung-joo’s writing, with its non-linear structure and frequent time jumps, can come off as disoriented and hard to keep track of. There are moments taken from everyday life, and the reactions and events are penned as though the end of the world is actually approaching them, so that is nice to see. However, with an odd mix of religion, love, and crime, there are various subplots because of which, in some places in the middle, the storyline loses focus on its central conflict, and you will begin to see the cracks.
Even so, the series is a sight to behold. Amidst the bleak and gloomy backdrop, the visual aspect excels and will immerse the audience in the chaos unfolding on screen. Right from the camera movements to composition to the vivid textures and colour grading, everything is executed flawlessly, in such high quality. Additionally, the powerful scenes of destruction and disorder will surely leave a lasting impact, long after the final episode’s credits have rolled.
While the show can serve as perfect binge-watch material, the length could have easily been cut down and some scenes could have been taken out entirely. I mean, at one point, I did find myself thinking, ‘Can the asteroid just come down already?’ While that’s one drawback, the others are the VFX sequences and the music composition. The effects could have been more realistic, and the latter, though repetitive, is average at best.
‘Goodbye Earth’: Cast & Crew
Director: Kim Jin-min
Cast: Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo Ah-in, Jeon Sung-woo and Kim Yoon-hye
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 12 episodes, approx. 1 hour each
Premiere Date: April 26, 2024
Genre: Science-fiction, Dystopian
Language: Korean
‘Goodbye Earth’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Goodbye Earth’ joins the list of end-of-the-world K-Dramas that have sought to captivate audiences time and again. With its slow pacing but excellent acting, the series is thrilling and adrenaline-fueled. Mind you, it is quite addicting, so watch only if you have 12 hours of your day to spare. Technically, the show will blow your mind, but for someone who has watched many similar K-Dramas, it’s an average watch.