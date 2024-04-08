Art & Entertainment

Going Home After 3 Years, Gudi Padwa Is All About ‘Puran Poli Or Gulab Jamun’ For Sai Tamhankar

Actress Sai Tamhankar is going to her hometown Sangli after three years to celebrate Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year. She realised she had not been home in so long when her mother mentioned it.

Sai Tamhankar
“It’s been three years since I last visited my hometown, and the realisation struck me hard when my mother mentioned it,” Sai said.

“The feeling of going home itself is calming me down, giving me a sense of peace and satisfaction,” she added.

For Sai, Gudi Padwa holds special significance. It marks not only the beginning of the New Year but also an opportunity to cherish traditions and indulge in the warmth of family bonds.

“New Year begins with Gudi Padwa for us,” she shared as she spoke about the gatherings with friends and extended family.

The festive celebrations are incomplete without relishing traditional delicacies like puran poli or gulab jamun, which hold a special place in Sai's heart.

“Having a meal with your loved ones after a long time is itself a big celebration,” she said.

The actress added: “I am looking forward to revisiting my favourite spots, meeting college friends, and reconnecting with extended family members. I believe it’s my fault I did not visit my hometown for so long.”

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi in ‘Ground Zero’ and ‘Agni’ with Pratik Gandhi. She then has Netflix's ‘Dabba Cartel’ alongside stalwarts like Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao.

