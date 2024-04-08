Art & Entertainment

Going Home After 3 Years, Gudi Padwa Is All About ‘Puran Poli Or Gulab Jamun’ For Sai Tamhankar

Actress Sai Tamhankar is going to her hometown Sangli after three years to celebrate Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year. She realised she had not been home in so long when her mother mentioned it.