Russia-Ukraine War: Gauahar Khan Urges All To Act Against Bigotry, Injustice, Division And Hatred

'Bigg Boss 7' winner and actress Gauahar Khan expressed her concern over the ongoing Russia and Ukraine crisis. She said that the crisis has caused an upheaval all around the world. The tension created between the two countries has led to a military strike. Russia’s commencement of a military strike in Ukraine on Thursday has led to chaos all over. Many celebrities have expressed their concern on social media. Khan is one of the celebs who has spoken up.

Khan posted a lengthy note over her Instagram handle where she wrote, “We All Know Who The Dangerous Leaders Are We Ignore Or Be Silent. Until They Decide To Finally Show Who They Really Are N What Their Intentions Have Been Forever! Putin Showed Up Finally. I Pray For #Ukraine It's The Saddest. But The World Stayed Quiet On Soooo Many Countries Being Destroyed. Libya, Syria. Palestine, Afghanistan N So Many More. Watch Out For The Fascist Leaders! And Act! Act Against Bigotry. Act Against Injustice, Fight Against Division And Hatred (sic).” Khan concluded her note by hoping that democracy may prevail and that god may protect innocent people.

Other celebrities like Sonu Sood, Angelina Jolie, Richa Chadha, Priyanka Chopra and many others have spoken up about the crisis.

For the unversed, on Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes and sending troops deep into the country.

Till now in the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly said 137 people, including 10 military officers, have been killed and 316 people injured.